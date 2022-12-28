 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball Statistical Leaderboard

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

During the current basketball season, Page County Newspapers has recorded career statistics for current players.

A boys basketball statistical leaderboard has been compiled and is published here. The leaderboard includes the top 10 in career points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Any athlete who currently plays for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs and has recorded at least one in any of these categories has been placed onto the leaderboard. All athletes that played for one of these programs and was in the same class as the current athletes retains their place on the leaderboard until their time of graduation. Any stats an athlete has compiled at a different school is not represented here. Stats are taken from Bound.

The leaderboard is below, as well as any athletes that have reached a milestone so far this season. The first milestone to be reached is 50 of the given statistic. The next milestone is 100 and each hundred after that.

Boys basketball career leaderboard

Points — Top 10

Wyatt Schmitt, senior, Clarinda 439

Tony Racine, junior, Essex 397

Blake Herold, senior, Shenandoah 378

Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda 331

Braedon Godfread, sophomore, Sidney 289

Taylor McFail, senior, Sidney 255

Isaac Jones, senior, Clarinda 245

Nolan Mount, junior, Shenandoah 242

Qwintyn Vanatta, junior, Essex 190

Grant Whitehead, sophomore, Sidney 188

Additional milestones — Athletes listed by most recent milestone reached. Athletes are listed alphabetically.

100: Camden Lorimor, junior, Shenandoah.

50: Dalton Athen, sophomore, Shenandoah; Michael Hensley, sophomore, Sidney; Gage Herron, junior, Shenandoah; Kaden Peeler, junior, Essex; Jade Spangler, junior, Shenandoah; Creighton Tuzzio, junior, Clarinda; Seth Zwickel, junior, Shenandoah.

Rebounds — Top 10

Tony Racine, junior, Essex 399

Blake Herold, senior, Shenandoah 367

Wyatt Schmitt, senior, Clarinda 283

Qwintyn Vanatta, junior, Essex 273

Johnny Resh, junior, Essex 200

Taylor McFail, senior, Sidney 167

Jacob Robinette, senior, Essex 165

Braedon Godfread, sophomore, Sidney 164

Isaac Jones, senior, Clarinda 161

Nik Peters, senior, Sidney 152

Additional milestones — Athletes listed by most recent milestone reached. Athletes are listed alphabetically.

100: Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda.

50: Dalton Athen, sophomore, Shenandoah; Kaden Peeler, junior, Essex; Grant Whitehead, sophomore, Sidney.

Assists — Top 10

Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda 104

Wyatt Schmitt, senior, Clarinda 93

Grant Whitehead, sophomore, Sidney 74

Nolan Mount, junior, Shenandoah 71

Blake Herold, senior, Shenandoah 64

Taylor McFail, senior, Sidney 60

Isaac Jones, senior, Clarinda 48

Beau Gardner, senior, Shenandoah 44

Tony Racine, junior, Essex 41

Jacob Robinette, senior, Essex 36

Steals — Top 10

Blake Herold, senior, Shenandoah 89

Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda 84

Isaac Jones, senior, Clarinda 58

Taylor McFail, senior, Sidney 51

Nolan Mount, junior, Shenandoah 50

Jacob Robinette, senior, Essex 46

Grant Whitehead, sophomore, Sidney 46

Beau Gardner, senior, Shenandoah 43

Braedon Godfread, sophomore, Sidney 38

Tony Racine, junior, Essex 37

Blocks — Top 10

Qwintyn Vanatta, junior, Essex 56

Blake Herold, senior, Shenandoah 50

Braedon Godfread, sophomore, Sidney 45

Tony Racine, junior, Essex 44

Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda 12

Taylor McFail, senior, Sidney 12

Isaac Jones, senior, Clarinda 11

Johnny Resh, junior, Essex 10

Wyatt Schmitt, senior, Clarinda 10

Nik Peters, senior, Sidney 9

