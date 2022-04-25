Bottom of lineup comes up big in close Cardinal win

SHENANDOAH – It came down to the final match between the Clarinda and Shenandoah boys tennis teams to decide a winner Friday, April 22, at the Shenandoah Welch Tennis Courts, and it was Clarinda’s number three doubles team making the plays for a 5-4 win over Shenandoah.

There were four extremely close matches in the dual and the Cardinals won three of them with number six player Grant Barr earning his first two varsity wins in two of those close matches.

The final match saw Barr and Luke Baker earning a 10-8 win over Paul Schlachter and Drew Morelock of Shenandoah.

“Luke and Grant were able to get two wins for us in singles and give us a chance in doubles,” Clarinda head coach Matt Bird said. “Luke was down early in his singles match, but then really kicked it in gear and played well the rest of the evening. What a night for Grant, his first two varsity wins. I’m very proud of both of those guys.”

Barr’s singles match against Morelock went to a tiebreak with Barr winning it 7-3 to take an 11-10 victory. Baker beat Dylan Gray 10-5 at number five singles.

The other two close matches came at the top positions.

In number one singles, Clarinda’ Nathan Brown had leads of 7-2 and 9-6 on Andrew Lawrence, but Lawrence won the next five games to take the match 11-9. This was a rematch of last year’s district championship match that also went to Lawrence and ended with both qualifying for the state tournament.

In number one doubles, Brown and Lance Regehr had a 9-6 lead on Shenandoah’s Josh Schuster and Eli Schuster, but the Schuster brothers fought off four match points at 9-6 to win the game, battled through an injury timeout after taking the game to cut it to 9-8, and then evened the match at 9-9. Brown and Regehr responded, though, taking the final two games to earn the coveted team point.

“Nathan and Lance helped carry some momentum for us heading into doubles,” Bird said. “Their match started while Luke and Grant were still in their singles matches and we had a lot of good tennis going on at the same time. They both had to put tough singles losses behind them and they did by coming out with a lot of energy early. After a great start, they had to fend off a big rally, but were able to get that fourth win we needed to have a chance.”

Shenandoah acting head coach Marcia Johnson said her team battled hard on a fun night of tennis.

“We saw four great hours of truly great tennis on display,” Johnson said. “Clarinda is a solid team with a lot of depth. The number one doubles match had a lot of everything you want to see: great shot-making, strong net play, long rallies and four guys who never backed down. Even when Josh and Eli were down, they kept finding a way to win more games and keep it close.”

The team score was even at four after that match and Johnson said it came down to her number three doubles team, who she said played very well.

“They were just inches away from taking that match,” Johnson said. “I can’t say enough about how much Drew grew (Friday) as a varsity player. Sometimes the real wins aren’t measured on the scoreboard. Drew gained a wealth of experience and didn’t cave in under pressure. Paul battled through adversity and kept his head in the game and the rest of the team was there cheering them on from the sidelines.”

While Clarinda won three of the four close matches, Johnson felt Lawrence’s win over Brown was huge for him and the team.

“Andrew and Nathan know each other’s game so well,” Johnson said. “Nathan is a hard-hitting player with bomb first serve and Andrew is a human backboard. He just keeps putting the ball back over the net. Andrew has so much determination and belief that he can turn things around no matter what the score is. (Friday’s) win was huge for him. He knows he’ll likely meet Nathan again and Andrew enjoys the challenge and looks forward to another highly competitive match with Nathan.”

Clarinda’s other win came from Kale Downey at number three singles as he beat Eli Schuster 10-7. Bird hopes a big win like this can springboard his team going into a busy final stretch.

“Our top guys bounced back from tough singles matches,” Bird said. “Kale won his fifth singles match of the season and Sant (Dow) played well too. We have a lot of tennis to play (this week). Hopefully we can play our best tennis coming into the conference and district tournaments.”

Josh Schuster earned a 10-1 win at number two singles for the Mustangs, beating Regehr. Schlachter beat Dow 10-4 at number four singles. Lawrence and Gray teamed up for a 10-1 win over Downey and Dow at number two doubles for the other Shenandoah wins.

Johnson said she couldn’t have been any prouder of how they competed.

“It’s been a grueling season with the less than favorable weather,” Johnson said, “and the Mustangs had four meets this week. We have asked a lot of them as we have tried some new things and kept them on the go. We have seen huge growth in each player as continue to build and grow for what’s still ahead this season.”

Clarinda’s next competition is a dual Monday at Creston while Shenandoah is home against Tuesday to take on Glenwood.