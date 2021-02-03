Blum leads Glenwood past Clarinda

CLARINDA – Glenwood senior Ryan Blum scored 30 points in leading the Rams to a 70-58 win at Clarinda Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The Rams jumped on the Cardinals quickly and led by nine at the end of the first quarter. They were able to keep the Cardinals at arm’s length much of the contest with the lead being nine or higher the entire second half.

After scoring 22 points in the first half, the Cardinals erupted for 36 after halftime, but it seemed like every time Clarinda would look to make a push, the Rams had an answer, many of them coming from Blum.

Clarinda’s best chance to get back into the game may have been in the second quarter. An Edgar Rodriguez layup cut the Ram lead to 23-18 with 4:23 left in the period. The Cardinal defense made a stop and then Drew Brown fired unsuccessfully from deep on the next trip. Ben Hughes responded with his own triple and hit from deep again 80 seconds later and the Rams were right back up by double digits.

“When they shoot it like that and the Blum kid gets going they are tough to stop,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “The Hughes kid didn’t play against us the first game, but he was the x-factor for them. I thought we did a good job against (Caden) Johnson, but Blum got going and when he does that it’s tough.”