Blum leads Glenwood past Clarinda

CLARINDA – Glenwood senior Ryan Blum scored 30 points in leading the Rams to a 70-58 win at Clarinda Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The Rams jumped on the Cardinals quickly and led by nine at the end of the first quarter. They were able to keep the Cardinals at arm’s length much of the contest with the lead being nine or higher the entire second half.
After scoring 22 points in the first half, the Cardinals erupted for 36 after halftime, but it seemed like every time Clarinda would look to make a push, the Rams had an answer, many of them coming from Blum.
Clarinda’s best chance to get back into the game may have been in the second quarter. An Edgar Rodriguez layup cut the Ram lead to 23-18 with 4:23 left in the period. The Cardinal defense made a stop and then Drew Brown fired unsuccessfully from deep on the next trip. Ben Hughes responded with his own triple and hit from deep again 80 seconds later and the Rams were right back up by double digits.
“When they shoot it like that and the Blum kid gets going they are tough to stop,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “The Hughes kid didn’t play against us the first game, but he was the x-factor for them. I thought we did a good job against (Caden) Johnson, but Blum got going and when he does that it’s tough.”
Hughes ended up with 19 points, connecting on 5-of-8 3-pointers. Eberly said his team’s defense could have been better, but he credits the Rams for hitting shots.
Clarinda’s offense did some good things despite Brown, Clarinda’s leading scorer, being held to six points.
Michael Shull led the Cardinals with 25 points and Eberly said Shull needs to continue to assert himself offensively.
“We have been stressing to Michael that he’s one of the best athletes on the floor every night,” Eberly said, “so when he gets going, that’s a positive. Hopefully he can keep going like that.”
Clarinda starting post Grant Jobe didn’t play because of an injury. That gave Isaac Jones more time on the floor and he responded by scoring nine points.
Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt and Edgar Rodriguez all scored six points as the Cardinals fell to 9-8 on the season. The game didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.
Glenwood improved to 14-2.
The Cardinals are off until a Monday road trip to Creston. Eberly said they have to pick things up defensively with postseason play just around the corner.
“We need to go back to our defensive roots,” Eberly said. “I think we can score some but we have to hold teams in the 50s or 40s to be successful. Hopefully we can do that in the future, but we’re going to have to get back to work defensively.”