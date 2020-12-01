Big stops in key moments lead Cardinal basketball to opening win

CLARINDA – Clarinda boys basketball held Nodaway Valley without a point for more than three minutes in the fourth quarter and held on for a 53-45 win Monday, Nov. 30 in the season opener for both teams.
A pair of Evan Fortch free throws brought the Wolverines to within 43-38 with 6:31 to play in the game. The score stayed there for nearly two minutes until two free throws from Cardinal junior Drew Brown and the Wolverines wouldn’t get any closer.
The lead was six after a Toby Bower putback with 2:13 to go, but Nodaway Valley wouldn’t score again. The Cardinals took about 40 seconds off the clock on their next possession, which included two offensive rebounds, but they couldn’t score. The Cardinal defense produced another key stop and a layup by Wyatt Schmitt with 1:05 to go would be the game’s final points.
“We knew coming in they had a couple guys that could shoot it,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said on the defensive effort, “and they always have a role player or two that can step up and hit shots. We let Bower get going in the first half, but we switched it up and face guarded him in the second half and made it hard for him to get the ball and be involved. That changed the rhythm of the game for us.”
Bower’s 18 points led the Wolverines, but just four of those came after halftime.
Grant Jobe scored four of Clarinda’s first five points as the Cardinals scored the game’s first five. Schmitt and Drew Brown combined for a 6-0 run to extend the lead to 15-8 late in the first quarter.
Nodaway Valley scored the next eight to take the lead at the 5:44 mark of the second quarter. A Tadyn Brown triple followed and Clarinda never trailed again.
The Cardinals scored the final six of the first half to lead 31-22 at half.
The teams scored nine points each in the first 2:24 of the third quarter, but both defenses picked things up for the remainder of the game and the Cardinals did enough to hold on.
Drew Brown led the Cardinals with 15 points. Schmitt added 14 to go with seven rebounds and three assists. Eberly was impressed with the sophomore, who showed he’s ready for the expanded role on the team this season.
“We moved Wyatt into the post because of his physical skills,” Eberly said. “He’s more natural in there and it helped him. Hopefully, there is more of that to come from him. Grant was good down the stretch as well.”
Drew Brown added six rebounds and four assists.
Another returner in senior Michael Shull had just two points but pulled down 11 rebounds.
The newcomers will need to be big for the Cardinals to have success this season and Eberly felt they were in the season’s first test.
“Cooper Neal got the start,” Eberly said. “He didn’t do much offensively, but he played good on defense. Tadyn Brown was great defensively in taking away (Mason) Menefee, who was their second option. Isaac Jones came in and gave us some nice minutes. We had three sophomores on the floor at times.”
Tadyn Brown scored seven points while Jones put in four. The other senior on the team, Edgar Rodriguez, added two points, four rebounds and four assists to give Clarinda the season opening win.
The Cardinals host Red Oak Tuesday.
