Big stops in key moments lead Cardinal basketball to opening win

Nodaway Valley scored the next eight to take the lead at the 5:44 mark of the second quarter. A Tadyn Brown triple followed and Clarinda never trailed again.

The Cardinals scored the final six of the first half to lead 31-22 at half.

The teams scored nine points each in the first 2:24 of the third quarter, but both defenses picked things up for the remainder of the game and the Cardinals did enough to hold on.

Drew Brown led the Cardinals with 15 points. Schmitt added 14 to go with seven rebounds and three assists. Eberly was impressed with the sophomore, who showed he’s ready for the expanded role on the team this season.

“We moved Wyatt into the post because of his physical skills,” Eberly said. “He’s more natural in there and it helped him. Hopefully, there is more of that to come from him. Grant was good down the stretch as well.”

Drew Brown added six rebounds and four assists.

Another returner in senior Michael Shull had just two points but pulled down 11 rebounds.

The newcomers will need to be big for the Cardinals to have success this season and Eberly felt they were in the season’s first test.