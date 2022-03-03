Big steps forward for Clarinda winter sports

Clarinda’s winter sports season athletes were honored Tuesday, March 1, at the Clarinda Winter Sports Banquet, held at the Clarinda High School Auditorium.

Basketball, wrestling, bowling and cheerleading coaches all took time talking about their athletes and handing out varsity letters, participation awards and any additional awards earned from outside the school.

The prevailing theme of the night was the improvement of each program and that all of the winter sports teams are on the right track.

Girls bowling was state runner-up in its first state appearance and lost just one match. Boys bowling was represented at state for the second straight year and finished with another winning season. Girls basketball won its first Hawkeye 10 Conference game in six years and reached six wins for the first time in eight years. Boys basketball won 14 games for its first winning season in 11 years. Both cheer coaches talked about the outstanding season their girls had as well, nailing a dance routine despite several position changes because of illness and the wrestling cheerleaders all cheering at state wrestling for the first time.

The boys basketball, girls basketball, basketball cheer and wrestling teams all received the Distinguished Academic Award from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union or Iowa High School Athletic Association for a team GPA of 3.25 or higher while the wrestling cheerleaders earned the Excellence in Academic Achievement award for a team GPA of 3.0-3.24.

The programs had a total of 12 seniors who earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference Academic Award, which is limited to senior letter winners with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Clarinda wrestling cheer coach Shala Stroud said her group worked hard and spent a ton of time practicing during a season where only one of the athletes was a returner from last year.

Clarinda basketball cheer coach Misty Wissel called her group “possibly the best you could have,” as they spent a lot of time perfecting their craft during the season as well.

Clarinda bowling coach Ashley Woods commented on how her boys and girls teams spent a ton of offseason time at Frontier Lanes practicing and that’s a big reason for all the success they had. Woods added the girls program loses two seniors who didn’t compete at the varsity level and everyone else is set to return next season.

Clarinda wrestling coach Jared Bevins said his team put a lot of time in and has a lot of young talent coming up that just needs experience. He emphasized that his team had five Hawkeye 10 Conference finalists and two champions as well as four state qualifiers and two place-winners. Bevins was the only one to give out a team award on the evening, giving the Most Valuable Wrestler award to both Kale Downey and Logan Green.

Clarinda boys basketball led the conference in defensive points per game and won eight of their final 12 games. They lose four seniors, two of which earned Hawkeye 10 All-Conference recognition.

Clarinda girls basketball continued its rise with a pair of all-conference performers and a lot of battling and believing as they look to become a winning program. Head coach Conner Hanafan loses three seniors.

The official release of the girls basketball and boys basketball all-conference teams won’t be made until all conference teams are eliminated from postseason play.

All coaches spent time thanking several people during their time on stage, including their assistant coaches, their athletes and the parents and families of the athletes. Several additional people, businesses and organizations were thanked over the course of the evening as well.