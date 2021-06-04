Big inning sinks Cardinal softball

Kaylah Degase homered and joined Presley Jobe in having a multi-hit game for Clarinda softball Thursday, June 3, but one huge inning led AHSTW to an 11-4 road win.

Degase’s home run came in the second inning to put the Cardinals on the board after the Lady Vikes had scored three runs in the first inning. Jobe followed Degase’s deep fly with a single. Jobe then stole second, went to third on Ryplee Sunderman’s single and then scored on an error.

Clarinda’s deficit remained 3-2 until the fourth inning, when six straight AHSTW batters had RBI hits and came around to score in an eight-run inning that put the game away.

Clarinda added two runs in the fifth when Jordyn McQueen singled and then scored on a three-base error off the bat of Emmy Allbaugh, who would also score on a passed ball.

Woods went the distance for the Cardinals, striking out four.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 3-4 on the season.