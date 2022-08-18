 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big group returns to lead Cardinal volleyball

Taylor Cole, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Taylor Cole watches the ball come in during an early season practice last week. Cole is one of four seniors expected to lead this year's Cardinals. They scrimmage at Riverside Friday and then open the season Tuesday at Stanton.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Clarinda volleyball has a big group out this season and a lot of athletes returning from last season’s team that won 14 matches.

A group of four seniors -- Emmy Allbaugh, Taylor Cole, Skylar Kelley and Avery Walter -- lead this year’s team. A few other returners and some exciting newcomers give head coach Jess Hanafan optimism for a strong fall for her team.

Cole and Walter were two of the top three hitters on last season’s team, while Allbaugh accumulated nearly 600 assists as the team’s setter. Juniors Brooke Brown and Presley Jobe also return after Jobe led the team in digs and Brown in blocks.

Hanafan said defense will be key again for her team this season and led by Jobe, last season’s top five in digs are back.

The Cardinals open the season Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Stanton for matches against the Viqueens and Lenox. They’ll open the Hawkeye 10 Conference and home portions of the season Thursday, Sept. 1, against Lewis Central. The home tournament is two days later with four additional home dates on the calendar.

