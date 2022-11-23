Big goals this season for defending state runner-up

The Clarinda girls bowling team has everybody back from last season’s team that qualified for its first state tournament, and then rolled through the field all the way up to a loss in the state championship match.

Head coach Ashley Woods said last season’s run is still quite exciting to think about as her team looks at this season, and that not only includes their run to and through the state tournament, bringing home a runner-up trophy, but also that the team didn’t have a single senior on it and it’s still a very young program, about to start its fifth season.

“It says so much for our junior program here in Clarinda,” Woods said. “Without the junior program it would take years to get a high school program as successful as we have been. Finishing so well last year at state is a good thing, but it’s also something we have to realize that we worked for. The girls are going to have to work and strive for it just like they did last year.”

Woods said with everyone back, the talent is there for this team to win the whole thing this year, but she adds they have to get there first.

“That’s the only goal as far as I’m concerned from now until the state tournament,” Woods said. “We need to get better every week and get through our district.”

The Cardinals are led by last year’s individual state qualifiers in senior Ally Johnson, junior Andi Woods and sophomore Dakota Wise. Senior Kemper Beckel and juniors Maddie Smith and Ryplee Sunderman are also back, along with a promising freshmen group.

“We’re super excited about this year,” Coach Woods said, “but the Hawkeye 10 is stacked with talent. Every day we’ll have to go out and work hard to get wins. As long as we improve and get better as the year progresses, I’m not concerned with what our season record looks like.”

The Cardinals open the home portion of the season against Creston Thursday, Dec. 8, and then welcome Shenandoah to town four days later. Woods said the goal for the girls, and her boys, who return a lot from last season’s strong team as well, is to continually improve.

“And that doesn’t necessarily mean overall score,” Woods said. “It could be as simple as picking up each spare or achieving the game scores we want to see. Bowling is a game of confidence and if the kids are confident they can be successful, then good things will happen.”