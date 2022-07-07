Big fourth inning lifts Cardinal softball into regional semis

CLARINDA – It took longer than the Clarinda softball team had hoped for the bats to get rolling, but they finally did in a six-run fourth inning in an 8-2 win over Red Oak in a Class 3A Region 4 first round tournament game Wednesday, July 6.

Clarinda head coach Seth Allbaugh said he wasn’t sure when the last time the program had advanced to a regional semifinal. They’ll play at Atlantic Saturday.

The Cardinals trailed 1-0 when the home fourth started and Kaylah Degase and Lylly Merrill opened the inning with singles. With runners at the corners, Merrill broke for second and as soon as the throw came from the Red Oak catcher, Degase broke for home and made it to tie the game.

“Seth said I had to go,” Degase said, “and I knew once she threw it I had to go. That’s all I had to do.”

A walk loaded the bases with one out, and then Jerzee Knight walked, forcing in a run. Another run scored on a Tiger error. Emmy Allbaugh followed with a sacrifice fly and then Knight stole home.

“We worked on (stealing home)” Coach Allbaugh said, “and that’s from playing them and knowing what they like to do. Normally you work on something like that and the situation never comes up, but we had it happen twice (Wednesday).”

Presley Jobe added an RBI single in the inning to make it 6-1.

The Cardinals added a run in each of the next two innings. Ryplee Sunderman doubled in Degase, who had led off the fifth win a single. Knight scored again in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Allbaugh.

Degase reached base all four times she came to the plate. She had two singles, a walk and was hit by a pitch.

“I just went up there and hit the ball,” Degase said. “I really enjoy playing with these girls. We knew we could (win). We just had to come into the game and play our hardest.”

Every Clarinda starter in the batting order either had a hit, a run scored or an RBI, and Coach Allbaugh said that’s been the key all season for his team.

“We don’t have a big all-star,” Coach Allbaugh said. “We don’t have the girl that hits .500 or the pitcher that throws 65. We have to win with the whole team. Everybody did at least something to get a run in and that’s what we have to do to win games.”

Jobe and Degase had two hits each. Degase and Knight both scored twice and Emmy Allbaugh drove in two runs. Knight added two stolen bases.

Addy Wagoner struck out nine in the circle for the Cardinals. She scattered five hits and two walks, while both Tiger runs were unearned.

“Addy wasn’t the sharpest she had been this season in the first inning or so,” Coach Allbaugh said, “but she settled down. She throws strikes and moves the ball around. She stays around the zone, so girls have to respect (every pitch) and then she’ll move the ball up and out and get some chases.”

The Cardinals improved to 14-17 on the season and advance to play an Atlantic team that beat them 10-1 and 8-1 back on May 31.

“It doesn’t matter who we play anymore,” Coach Allbaugh said, “it’s survive and advance. We have to be ready to play and believe we can win.”

The Clarinda/Atlantic regional semifinal is set for a 7 p.m. first pitch Saturday in Atlantic.