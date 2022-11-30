Big final quarter for Cardinal boys basketball

CLARINDA — For three quarters, it didn’t look like the Clarinda boys basketball team was going start its season in the win column, but then the fourth quarter happened.

Clarinda outscored Nodaway Valley 29-11 in the final period, turning a 43-32 deficit into a 61-54 win Monday, Nov. 28, in the season opener for both teams at Clarinda High School.

The Cardinal defense forced a steal to start the final quarter and Cole Baumgart scored in transition and added a free throw to quickly cut the deficit to eight. Nodaway Valley answered with a Boston Devault triple, but then Tadyn Brown hit from deep for the Cardinals, sparking a 9-0 run.

Clarinda drew even at the 4:27 mark on a pair of Creighton Tuzzio free throws, but the Wolverines responded with a 6-1 run at the 2:55 mark. Still, the Wolverines wouldn’t score again. Isaac Jones scored, then Brown hit another 3-pointer to tie the game. A short turnaround jumper by Tuzzio gave Clarinda its first lead of the game with 52 seconds to go. The Cardinals added five free throws in the final 25 seconds for the final margin.

“We switched up in how we were defending the high screen,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said about their big fourth quarter. “Cole got the steal and basket in transition and that changed the game. We got another three to four runouts after that and got right back in it.”

Tuzzio led four Cardinals in double figures with 15 points, making eight of his 11 free throw attempts. He added eight rebounds and commented on his team’s big last eight minutes.

“It was just a hustle thing,” Tuzzio said. “We got out in transition and got to the hoop. I was just finding open spots and trying not to force too much. Down the stretch, once my teammates started going to the hoop, it was lots of dishes to me.”

Tuzzio did his work off the bench, part of a four-man bench that all came on together early in both halves. Nodaway Valley scored the game’s first 10 points and it was Tuzzio and Andrew Jones who got the Clarinda offense going again, cutting the Wolverine lead to three late in the quarter before Dawson Nelson hit from three-quarters court to make it a six-point game.

“(Creighton) has no fear,” Eberly said. “He played varsity baseball for us and has confidence in himself. He puts a lot of time in and can score. Ethan McAndrews is a senior who has worked his way into the starting lineup, but teams play zone and it’s hard for him. Andrew and Creighton have the size to go up against a zone.”

Brown added 13 points, three assists and three steals for Clarinda. Cole Baumgart put up 12 points, while also contributing seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Isaac Jones scored 10 points and added seven boards.

The Wolverines led by eight at halftime and scored the first six in the third quarter, extending the lead to 14 before Brown scored four straight for Clarinda.

Monday’s game was the season opener for both teams and also the first time both teams played an official game with a shot clock in place, a change this year for all high school games throughout the state. Eberly said the shot clock helped his team come back.

“The new shot clock era changes the game,” Eberly said. “Now a team can’t just spread you out and stall the rest of the game, you still have to have good quality possessions. That’s when the game changed, we cut it to six with about six minutes left and they had to start running their offense again. We locked up their best guys a little better and were able to help in the lane and make them take tough shots.”

Nodaway Valley had three score in double figures, led by Nelson’s 17 points.

Andrew Jones finished with seven points and seven rebounds for Clarinda. Justus Fine and Adam Johnson scored two points each. Wyatt Schmitt recorded three assists.

Next up for Clarinda is a trip to Red Oak Tuesday.