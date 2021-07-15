Big 8th inning leads A's to big win

The Clarinda A’s scored seven runs in the eighth inning to run away from the Chillicothe Mudcats 13-4 Tuesday, July 13, running the A’s win streak to seven.
Clarinda’s lead was only 5-4 when they came to bat in the top of the eighth inning, but the first six A’s reached base by either a walk or hit batter. A groundout added a run before another walk. Chillicothe then changed pitchers for the second time in the inning before another RBI groundout. A wild pitch brought in one more before another run scored on an error. The A’s did not have a hit in the inning.
The A’s finished with eight hits for the game with Travis Welker leading the way with three, two RBIs and two runs scored. Taylan Mullins-Ohm drove in three runs while Dylan Bailey and Isaac Lopez scored two runs each.
Chillicothe scored three runs in the first inning against A’s pitcher Chris Paruleski. He settled down from there, however, and lasted six innings to earn the win. Ryan Wentz came on and gave up just a two-out walk in the ninth inning for a three inning save.
The A’s finished Tuesday’s game with a 28-4 overall record, 23-3 in the MINK League.
The A’s scored the game’s final two runs in the eighth inning to win 6-5 at Sedalia Monday, July 12.
Clarinda took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh, scoring runs on a bases loaded walk and a bases loaded hit batter.
Sedalia scored two of its own in the home seventh before the A’s rebounded to go back in front in the eighth.
Jeff Clarke walked and then Trevor Andrews singled to start the eighth. After a pitching change, Ryan David singled in a run to tie the game at five. Andrews moved to third on a fly out and then scored on Isaiah Marquez’s fielder’s choice ground ball where the Mudcats got an out at second base.
Blake Ignaciak came on to pitch for the A’s in the eighth and retired Sedalia in order with two strikeouts. He then worked around a one-out single for a scoreless ninth to preserve the win and earn the save.
Reid Fagerstrom started on the mound for the A’s and struck out nine in six innings. He gave up five hits and three runs, one earned.
Brennan Sefrit earned the win, despite giving up the two runs in the seventh in his only inning of work.
David led the offense with three hits and two RBIs. Andrews and Welker added two hits each with Andrews scoring two runs.