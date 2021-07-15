Big 8th inning leads A's to big win

The Clarinda A’s scored seven runs in the eighth inning to run away from the Chillicothe Mudcats 13-4 Tuesday, July 13, running the A’s win streak to seven.

Clarinda’s lead was only 5-4 when they came to bat in the top of the eighth inning, but the first six A’s reached base by either a walk or hit batter. A groundout added a run before another walk. Chillicothe then changed pitchers for the second time in the inning before another RBI groundout. A wild pitch brought in one more before another run scored on an error. The A’s did not have a hit in the inning.

The A’s finished with eight hits for the game with Travis Welker leading the way with three, two RBIs and two runs scored. Taylan Mullins-Ohm drove in three runs while Dylan Bailey and Isaac Lopez scored two runs each.

Chillicothe scored three runs in the first inning against A’s pitcher Chris Paruleski. He settled down from there, however, and lasted six innings to earn the win. Ryan Wentz came on and gave up just a two-out walk in the ninth inning for a three inning save.

The A’s finished Tuesday’s game with a 28-4 overall record, 23-3 in the MINK League.

The A’s scored the game’s final two runs in the eighth inning to win 6-5 at Sedalia Monday, July 12.