Becker, Young pitch A's past Des Moines

CLARINDA – The Clarinda A’s put up a couple crooked numbers offensively and got strong pitching from Adam Becker and Sy Young in a 6-2 home win over Des Moines Tuesday, June 28, in MINK League action.

The win ended a three-game losing streak for the A’s as they improved to 16-7 overall and 15-7 in the MINK League.

After a perfect first inning, Becker put the first two Peak Prospects on base in the second and third innings, but got out of both without giving up a run and ended up scattering three hits and one unearned run over seven innings. He struck out seven. Clarinda graduate Sy Young came on and pitched the final two frames, striking out one and giving up one hit and one earned run.

“(Becker) worked through some (early) trouble and found his rhythm,” Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said. “He pounded the zone and kept them off-balanced. He has a lot of confidence coming back from last year and it shows.”

Eberly said having Becker and Young control the Des Moines bats helped his team quite a bit as they were looking to get back on the winning track.

“It helps the position players too, knowing (our pitchers) will throw strikes,” Eberly said. “They can field the ball and make plays.”

The A’s had eight hits with Tab Tracy and Kam Kelton leading the way with two each and the team found a way to produce multiple runs in the second and eighth innings.

Kelton bunted his way on base to lead off the second inning, advanced all the way to third on an errant pickoff attempt and then scored on another error by the pitcher. Jared Anderson was hit by a pitch just before the first run scored. Luke Saunders then walked. Anderson scored an error and then Tracy singled in Saunders for a 3-0 lead.

Des Moines got a run back in the top of the fifth, but Nathan Barksdale answered immediately with a leadoff home run in the home fifth, his second of the season.

Clarinda added two runs in the eighth inning. Saunders walked to lead off the inning, stole second and then scored on Jackson Powell’s double. Tracy singled in Powell for his second RBI of the evening.

Eberly said he liked seeing his bats find a way to put up some runs in a couple innings, but they’ll need to be better going forward.

“Right now we’re in a rut where we’re striking out too much and not putting the ball in play with men on,” Eberly said. “Every team goes through a period like that and we just have to find our groove again. We’re just hacking up there at times instead of zoning in on here is what I can handle and drive. It was good to see (Nathan) get a home run, he barreled that up. Jackson had a big double too. We just have to get through the dog days and put it together here.”

The A’s and Peak Prospects still have five more meetings this season with the next one being Sunday at home.