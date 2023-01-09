Beckel, Wise lead Cardinal bowling in split at Lewis Central

The Clarinda bowling teams opened 2023 with a Hawkeye 10 Conference split at Lewis Central.

The Cardinal girls continued their unbeaten season, finishing with a pin count of 2,650, beating Lewis Central’s 2,399. The Clarinda boys finished at 2,961, which wasn’t enough to beat Lewis Central’s 3,123.

Kemper Beckel led the Cardinals in the girls match, beating the field with a 235 second game and a 388 series.

Andi Woods was next for Clarinda with a 372 series and Dakota Wise rolled a 370, which included a 204 second game. Ally Johnson added a 348 series, Maddie Smith a 304 and Ryplee Sunderman a 253 for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals started the baker series strong with a 204 opener and a 221 second game. They cooled off a bit from there, finishing with an 868 baker series.

Five of the six Cardinal boys opened the day by breaking 200 with Tyson Bramble’s 195 the smallest score. Only Levi Wise broke 200 in game two, however, and the Cardinals put only one game above 200 in the baker series, allowing Lewis Central to rally for the win.

Levi Wise fired a 259 opener and a 473 series to lead Clarinda. Lewis Central’s Caleb Hodtwalker rolled a 289 game and 503 series for top overall honors.

Owen Johnson was next for the Cardinals with a 201 first game and 395 series. Ronnie Weidman opened with a 216 and finished play with a 393 series. Grant Barr ended his first game at 222 and rolled a 389 series. Bramble’s 381 also counted on the individual tally. Colton Owens rolled a 350 series for Clarinda, which included a 201 first game.

The Cardinals bowled a 930 baker series, including a 234 fourth game.

Both Clarinda teams are off until Thursday when they host Harlan.