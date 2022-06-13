Baumgart plays big as Cardinals split with Rams

CLARINDA- Cole Baumgart’s fifth inning double gave Clarinda the lead for good in the second game of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader and allowed the Cardinal baseball team to salvage a home split with Glenwood Friday, June 10.

The Cardinals won the finale 6-4 after losing the first game 3-1.

“Glenwood is a pretty good ball team,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “They have some good arms and their lineup can really swing it. James McCall did a great job keeping us in (game two) and that allowed our offense to perk up and get some big hits. They walked a few and we were able to open it up with some hits and Cole had the big double.”

Baumgart was named the evening’s Standout Athlete. His double was the big hit that drove in two runs.

“I was just looking for a sacrifice fly,” Baumgart said, “and it got over his head. I just wanted to tie it up.”

Baumgart finished with two hits and four RBIs in the game two win. He also pitched the last two innings and held off the Ram offense to secure the win.

“It was really fun,” Baumgart said of his pitching. “The defense was working and my changeup was working pretty well.”

McCall started the game on the mound and struck out three Rams over five innings. He gave up three hits, four walks and three earned runs.

Cooper Neal and Ronnie Weidman both had a hit and two runs scored for the Cardinals. Isaac Jones added a double and a run scored while Jarod McNeese had a hit and an RBI.

McCall’s RBI single in the second inning supplied Clarinda’s only run in the opening game of the doubleheader, scoring courtesy runner Levi Wise, who came on after Justus Fine’s single. Jones, Baumgart and Cooper Neal had the other Clarinda hits against two Glenwood pitchers.

Creighton Tuzzio started on the mound for the Cardinals and gave up two hits, three walks and two earned runs, while striking out three over five innings.

Neal struck out three over the final two innings on the mound but consecutive hits in the sixth produced an insurance run for the Rams.

The split ended Clarinda’s week at 9-3, 6-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.