Baumgart, Neal named unanimous first team all-conference

Clarinda senior Cooper Neal and sophomore Cole Baumgart have been named unanimously to the Hawkeye 10 all-conference baseball first team.

The all-conference team was made up of 16 first team selections, 17 second team picks and 15 athletes were named honorable mention. Clarinda had two second team picks and two honorable mention selections to the teams that were released Tuesday, July 19.

This was the third consecutive season Neal was a unanimous first team pick and he was one of eight unanimous selections on the first team.

Neal finished the season with five wins, 37 strikeouts and a 1.72 ERA in 44 2/3 innings on the mound for the Cardinals. He also hit .385 with 31 runs scored and 23 RBIs.

Baumgart hit .435 for the Cardinals with 28 runs scored and 35 RBIs. He also pitched 25 1/3 innings and struck out 31 batters with a 1.93 ERA.

Cardinal juniors Tadyn Brown and James McCall were both selected to the second team.

McCall won a team best six games on the mound and finished with 35 strikeouts and a 2.45 ERA over 40 innings. He also hit .282 for the Cardinals with 16 runs scored and 20 RBIs. Brown hit .350 over the course of the season with 39 runs scored and 14 RBIs.

Additionally, Clarinda junior Wyatt Schmitt and sophomore Creighton Tuzzio were honorable mention selections.

Schmitt was a .300 hitter on the year with 21 runs scored and six RBIs. He also pitched nine innings, striking out eight with a 3.11 ERA. Tuzzio threw 36 2/3 innings on the mound for the Cardinals, striking out 32 with five wins and a 2.86 ERA.

The full Hawkeye 10 All-Conference baseball team is below.

First Team *denotes unanimous selection.

Clarinda: *Cole Baumgart and *Cooper Neal. Creston: Gannon Greenwalt. Denison: Trey Brotherton. Glenwood: *Kayden Anderson and Trent Patton. Harlan: Alex Monson, *Joey Moser and *Cade Sears. Kuemper: Logan Sibenaller. Lewis Central: *Britton Bond, *JC Dermody, Payton Fort and *Aron Harrington. Red Oak: Dawson Bond. St. Albert: DJ Weilage.

Second Team

Atlantic: Lane Nelson and Wyatt Redinbaugh. Clarinda: Tadyn Brown and James McCall. Creston: Kyle Strider and Cael Turner. Denison: Jaxon Wessel. Glenwood: JD Colpitts and Jayme Fritts. Harlan: Teagon Kasperbauer. Kuemper: Benicio Lujano and Cal Wanninger. Lewis Central: Casey Clair and Devin Nailor. Red Oak: Landon Couse. Shenandoah: Hunter Dukes. St. Albert: Dan McGrath.

Honorable Mention

Atlantic: Carter Pellet. Clarinda: Wyatt Schmitt and Creighton Tuzzio. Creston: Dylan Hoepker. Denison: Harrison Dahm and Hunter Emery. Glenwood: Risto Lappala and Nolan Little. Harlan: Braydon Ernst. Kuemper: Carter Putney. Lewis Central: Ty Thomson and Luke Woltmann. Red Oak: Chase Roeder. Shenandoah: Camden Lorimor. St. Albert: Cael Hobbs.