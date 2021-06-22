Baumgart, McCall no-hit Wolverines

Cole Baumgart and James McCall combined for a four-inning no-hitter as the Clarinda Cardinals celebrated Clarinda Baseball Days with a 15-0 victory over East Mills Saturday, June 19.

Baumgart struck out all six hitters he faced in two innings. McCall came on and struck out three, allowing one walk, in two innings.

Meanwhile, the Clarinda bats ended the day with nine hits to win a game that was called in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Wyatt Schmitt had two triples, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Cardinal offense. Isaac Jones also had two hits and two runs scored while driving in a run. Cooper Neal scored two and drove in two while finishing with one hit.

Tadyn Brown and Michael Shull scored three runs each.

Clarinda hitters also took 12 walks in the game as the Cardinals improved to 10-6 on the season. East Mills fell to 3-10.