Atlantic sweeps Cardinal golf
Kamryn McCoy, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Kamryn McCoy takes a final look at the ball as she starts her swing during Clarinda's home dual Thursday, April 22, against Atlantic. McCoy shot a 68 in the loss.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda boys golf team fell by eight strokes at Atlantic, while the Cardinal girls golfers lost at home to the Trojans.

Cooper Neal was the boys’ runner-up, shooting a 38, one shot behind Atlantic’s Lance Nelson as the Trojans won the team battle 161-169.

The Cardinal girls shot a 228 to Atlantic’s 191.

Atlantic’s next three boys were at 41, 41 and 42 compared to Clarinda’s next three of 42 from Zach Pirtle, 44 from Jarod McNeese and 45 from Xander Pullen to make up the team score.

Justice Fine shot a 51 and Noah Comer added a 52 for the Cardinals, who fell to 2-2 on the dual season.

Atlantic improved to 2-1 in dual play.

Tatum Watkins shot the low score for the Cardinal girls with a 52.

Roni Hook of Atlantic was medalist with a 44 while teammate Lexi Noelck shot a 46 for runner-up honors.

Jalyn Sharr shot a 54, Ava Sharr a 55 and Jadyn Sunderman a 67 to make up the rest of Clarinda’s team score.

Kamryn McCoy shot a 68 and Jorja Brown a 70 for the Cardinals, who fell to 0-2 on the dual season.

The Trojans improved to 1-2.

