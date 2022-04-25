 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic sweeps Cardinal golf

Jadyn Sunderman, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Jadyn Sunderman tees off at the Shenandoah Tournament Thursday, April 14.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Tatum Watkins and Jarod McNeese led the Clarinda golf teams in road losses against Atlantic Thursday, April 21.

The Cardinal boys shot a 181 to Atlantic’s 159 while the Cardinal girls finished with a 227, compared to Atlantic’s 187.

Belle Berg of Atlantic was the girls medalist with a 44, beating teammate Lexi Noelck by three strokes.

Watkins was Clarinda’s best on the day with a 53, two shots better than Jorja Brown. Gianna Rock fired a 58 and McKenna Yearington a 61 to make up Clarinda’s team score.

Also for the Cardinals, Kamryn McCoy shot a 62 and Jadyn Sunderman a 68.

The Atlantic boys had two athletes shoot in the 30s with Garrett McLaren earning medalist honors with a 36 and Cruz Weaver runner-up with a 37.

McNeese finished with a 43 to lead Clarinda. Cooper Neal and Caden Butt followed with 45s. Ethan Pirtle completed the team score with a 48.

James McCall and Justus Fine made up the rest of Clarinda’s lineup with matching 51s.

