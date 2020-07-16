Four Clarinda softball seniors played their final softball game on Wednesday, July 15, in an 11-0 loss to Atlantic.
The game was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the run rule and ended Clarinda’s season with a 4-11 record.
The Cardinals had four hits and one walk against Atlantic pitcher Olivia Engler, but couldn’t advance anyone past second base.
Bradlie Wilmes opened the game with a single for the Cardinals and was sacrificed to second. A strikeout and a groundout ended the inning.
Kylie Shackelford and Hailee Knight added singles in the second inning and Emmy Allbaugh singled in the third for the other Cardinal hits. Hallee Fine followed Allbaugh’s single with a walk, but a groundout ended the inning.
Engler struck out eight and was perfect with four strikeouts over the final two innings, helping the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s regular season champion and 10th-ranked Trojans improve to 16-1 on the season and advance to a regional semifinal.
Atlantic scored four runs on two hits and four walks in the first inning. The Trojans added three runs on three hits in the third and four runs on four hits in the fourth after Clarinda pitcher Aziah Smalley pitched a perfect second inning.
Four Trojans combined for eight of the nine hits. The top third of the Trojan lineup was 0-6 with three walks.
Fine, Shackelford, Smalley and Wilmes exit the Clarinda program.
