A's wrap up regular season with road win

Brennan Sefrit struck out 11 over eight innings and the Clarinda A’s rallied late to finish the regular season with a 5-3 win at Carroll.

The game was called after eight innings because of rain.

Sefrit went the distance on the mound for the A’s, giving up five hits and three earned runs.

The Merchants scored three runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead, but the A’s rallied to tie the game in the seventh. Jackson Powell doubled with one out and then scored on a two-out single by Tab Tracy.

The A’s then took the lead with two runs in the eighth. Aidan Garrett started the frame with a double and then quickly scored on Will Walsh’s single. Walsh was sacrificed to second, advanced to third on Luke Saunders’ single and then scored on Max Petersen’ two-out single.

Sefrit retired the Merchants in order in the eighth for what ended up being the final three outs of the game.

After a three-game losing streak earlier in the week, the A’s needed a win and a St. Joseph loss Saturday to earn the North Division’s top seed, but the Mustangs won easily ending their regular season with six straight wins.

The A’s scored their first two runs in the third inning. Nathan Barksdale and Tracy both singled with two outs and Barksdale scored on a double steal. Tracy, who took second on the double steal, then scored on Garrett’s double.

The A’s outhit the Merchants 13-5. Garrett had three hits while Tracy, Walsh and Powell all had two.

The A’s finished the regular season at 31-14, 30-14 in the MINK League.