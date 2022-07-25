A's to open MINK League Playoffs at home

The Clarinda A’s will host a first round game in the MINK League Playoffs Monday.

The A’s are the number two seed in the league’s North Division in the playoff bracket, which was released Sunday, July 24, and will host third-seeded Des Moines in a one-game playoff Monday, July 25, at Clarinda Municipal Stadium – Eberly Field.

The A’s lost three of their last four regular season games to allow the St. Joseph Mustangs to draw even with the A’s in the final North Division standings at 30-14. The Mustangs won the season series 4-3, giving them the division title and a bye in the first round.

The Clarinda/Des Moines winner will advance to play the Mustangs in St. Joseph Tuesday, July 26, in a one-game playoff with the winner of that game advancing to the MINK League Championship Series to play the team left standing out of the South Division.

Joplin is the top seed in the South and awaits the winner of Monday’s Wild Card game between Sedalia and Jefferson City. The Outlaws won the South with a 23-21 record.

The two teams left standing after Tuesday will play in a best two-out-of-three championship series Thursday, July 28 – Saturday, July 30, to determine the league champion.