A's take two from Nevada

The Clarinda A’s earned home wins over Nevada Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9 by scores of 2-0 and 8-1.

Wednesday’s game was a free admission night courtesy the Clarinda Chamber and the fans saw a pitcher’s dual with Clarinda scoring twice late to earn the win in a game that took less than two hours.

The A’s loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning and then Tab Tracy singled to score one and Aidan Garrett’s sacrifice fly added another.

The A’s only had one hit in the game prior to the eighth frame.

Thursday’s game started out in a similar fashion with both teams scoring just a single fourth inning run over the first five frames. The A’s offense came alive from there, however, scoring seven of their eight runs in their final three turns at the plate.

Northwest Missouri State’s Adam Becker started on the mound for the A’s and was able to slow down the Nevada bats.

Nebraska product Max Petersen tripled to start the sixth inning and came around to score to give the A’s the lead for the first time. A pair of one-out singles by Jackson Powell and Bryce Phelps plated another run.

The A’s had four hits in a three-run seventh inning which saw Garrett, Jared Anderson and Petersen all score.

Tracy and Garrett had hits to start the eighth frame and both eventually scored as Clarinda improved to 6-1 on the season and 5-1 in the MINK League.

The A’s travel to Sedalia Friday and then host a doubleheader with Carroll Saturday. Sunday’s non-league home game has been canceled.