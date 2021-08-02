A's stunned by St. Joe in North Division final

The Clarinda A’s looked well on their way to the MINK League Championship Series, but a monster rally by St. Joe ended the A’s dream season Tuesday, July 27, in the MINK North Division Final.

The Mustangs scored two runs in the seventh inning, three in the eighth and three in the ninth to win 8-7.

The A’s scored seven runs in the first inning and led by that same margin going into the seventh.

Clarinda starting pitcher Chris Paruleski was rolling through six scoreless innings. He stayed on and finished the seventh, giving up the two runs. He scattered three hits and two walks while striking out one.

Blake Ignaciak and Brennan Sefrit combined to give up the final six runs over the last two innings.

Isaiah Marquez hit a three-run home run in Clarinda’s seven-run first inning. Travis Welker added a double. Ryan David drove in two with a base hit. Seven of the nine A’s starters crossed the plate in the first inning.

Mustangs starting pitcher Mack Stephenson settled down after that, however, and completed six innings while three Mustangs relievers combined to hold the A’s to one hit over the final three frames.