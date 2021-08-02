 Skip to main content
A's stunned by St. Joe in North Division final
A's stunned by St. Joe in North Division final

Isaiah Marquez, Clarinda A's

Clarinda A's outfielder Isaiah Marquez (right) celebrates with teammates Ryan David (34) and Dylan Bailey (24) after a three-run home run as part of the A's seven-run first inning Tuesday, July 27, in the MINK League North Division Final. The A's wouldn't score again and saw St. Joe rally late for the 8-7 win.

 Photo courtesy J&C Photography, Clarinda

The Clarinda A’s looked well on their way to the MINK League Championship Series, but a monster rally by St. Joe ended the A’s dream season Tuesday, July 27, in the MINK North Division Final.

The Mustangs scored two runs in the seventh inning, three in the eighth and three in the ninth to win 8-7.

The A’s scored seven runs in the first inning and led by that same margin going into the seventh.

Clarinda starting pitcher Chris Paruleski was rolling through six scoreless innings. He stayed on and finished the seventh, giving up the two runs. He scattered three hits and two walks while striking out one.

Blake Ignaciak and Brennan Sefrit combined to give up the final six runs over the last two innings.

Isaiah Marquez hit a three-run home run in Clarinda’s seven-run first inning. Travis Welker added a double. Ryan David drove in two with a base hit. Seven of the nine A’s starters crossed the plate in the first inning.

Mustangs starting pitcher Mack Stephenson settled down after that, however, and completed six innings while three Mustangs relievers combined to hold the A’s to one hit over the final three frames.

The A’s won all eight regular season meetings with the Mustangs, but their one loss to St. Joe came in the postseason, ending the A’s season at 37-6. The Mustangs used the momentum of their comeback win and beat Sedalia two games to none in the championship series to win the MINK League title.

The A’s were 32-4 during the MINK League regular season and had separate win streaks of 14 and 11 during the season.

