A's storm past Renegades late

The Clarinda A’s used a seven-run eighth inning to stretch what had been a close game throughout into a 10-1 blowout of the Jefferson City Renegades Thursday, June 30, in a MINK League contest that was played at Clarinda.

Clarinda’s lead was only 3-1 when the home eighth started and the first three A’s reached base on a single, a hit batsman and a walk. A sacrifice fly by Nathan Barksdale scored Conagher Sands for the first run. Then, after a double steal, another run scored on an error. A pair of walks followed to load the bases and then a sacrifice fly from Will Walsh scored Jackson for a 6-1 lead. A wild pitch plated Tab Tracy and then Max Petersen singled in Luke Saunders. Sands came back up and singled in Petersen and Kam Kelton for the sixth and seventh runs of the inning.

The A’s scored twice in the first inning on two walks and an error. After the Renegades put up a single run in the second inning, Walsh went deep in the home third for a 3-1 lead.

Michael Ramos and Walsh combined to shut down the Jefferson City bats. Ramos earned the win in six innings of work. He struck out three and scattered five hits, two walks and one earned run. Walsh followed with three scoreless innings, striking out five and working around one hit and one walk.

Walsh, Sands and Jared Anderson all had two hits for the A’s. Tracy and Saunders both scored twice and Petersen drove in three runs. Sands and Walsh added two RBIs each.

The A’s improved to 18-7 on the season, 17-7 in league play. Jefferson City is in town again Friday for the final scheduled meeting of the season between the two teams.