A's stay hot, run win streak to 10

CLARINDA – Mason Maners and Travis Welker combined for six hits and five RBIs and both had an extra base hit in the Clarinda A’s five-run seventh inning in an 8-5 win over Sedalia Saturday, June 19.

Clarinda trailed most of the game and the A’s were down 5-3 entering the home seventh.

Taylan Mullins-Ohm opened the big inning with a single and then moved to third on a pair of wild pitches before scoring on Ryan Gamboa’s sacrifice fly.

The A’s had a runner on first and two outs at that point, still trailing 5-4, but Isaac Lopez drew a walk and Patrick McGinn tied the game with a single. That brought up Maners who tripled to center to score two. Welker’s double to left center scored Maners for an 8-5 advantage.

“(Maners and Welker) have been really good,” Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said. “We have been searching for who can handle the two-hole (in the lineup) and (Welker) came through big-time. All of the guys are getting comfortable at the plate and with the pitching they are seeing. They are just having a good time up there right now.”

Jeff Clarke added two hits and two runs scored for the A’s.