A's stay hot, run win streak to 10

CLARINDA – Mason Maners and Travis Welker combined for six hits and five RBIs and both had an extra base hit in the Clarinda A’s five-run seventh inning in an 8-5 win over Sedalia Saturday, June 19.
Clarinda trailed most of the game and the A’s were down 5-3 entering the home seventh.
Taylan Mullins-Ohm opened the big inning with a single and then moved to third on a pair of wild pitches before scoring on Ryan Gamboa’s sacrifice fly.
The A’s had a runner on first and two outs at that point, still trailing 5-4, but Isaac Lopez drew a walk and Patrick McGinn tied the game with a single. That brought up Maners who tripled to center to score two. Welker’s double to left center scored Maners for an 8-5 advantage.
“(Maners and Welker) have been really good,” Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said. “We have been searching for who can handle the two-hole (in the lineup) and (Welker) came through big-time. All of the guys are getting comfortable at the plate and with the pitching they are seeing. They are just having a good time up there right now.”
Jeff Clarke added two hits and two runs scored for the A’s.
The pitching was mostly good as well. Steve Spurgeon Jr. struck out five over four innings as the starter, giving up one hit, one walk and one unearned run.
Calvin Hunt struggled after that. He walked five in Sedalia’s three-run fifth inning. He put together a couple strikeouts to strand the bases loaded, but then after giving up two hits and a walk to start the sixth, Eberly made the move to Johnathan Carlos.
Carlos allowed one inherited runner to score in the sixth, but ended up throwing four scoreless innings with one hit and six strikeouts.
“Our pitching has been pretty good,” Eberly said. “When we throw strikes and field the ball, that’s the name of the game, and we got some timely hitting for it to come together (Saturday).”
The A’s extended their winning streak to 10 games with a doubleheader sweep of Nevada Sunday, beating the Griffons 7-4 and 2-1.
Nevada tied the game with a three-run sixth inning, but Clarinda answered right back with three in the home half.
Doubleheader games are only seven innings in length.
Maners, Welker, Trevor Andrews and Isaiah Marquez all had two hits for the A’s with Welker and Andrews adding doubles. Welker and Andrews both scored two runs with Andrews also driving in two.
Chris Paruleski went 5 2/3 innings to start the game for the A’s on the mound, giving up six hits, two walks and three earned runs, while striking out five. Paruleski’s college teammate at California’s Palomar College, Blake Ignaciak, recorded the final out of the sixth and then threw a scoreless seventh to earn the win.
Reid Fagerstrom threw seven innings of one-run baseball, striking out 15, while giving up just one hit and one walk, for the A’s in the nightcap.
No other stats from this game were available at press time.
The A’s scored the game’s final six runs to beat the Omaha Red Raiders 9-6 Friday, June 18.
Four A’s pitchers combined to strike out 14 Omaha hitters with Desmond Cabanilla striking out seven in four innings of one-run ball.
The A’s had four doubles and two triples in the game.
Isaiah Marquez led the A’s with three hits, including a triple, from the nine-spot in the lineup. He also scored twice.
Maners, McGinn, Mullins-Ohm, Andrews and Clarke all added two hits. Those five supplied the additional extra-base hits with Maners supplying the triple. He also drove in two runs and scored twice.
The Clarinda A’s tied the game in the eighth inning and then won it in the 10th, 6-5 over Des Moines Wednesday, June 16, to earn their sixth consecutive victory.
Clarinda took a 3-2 lead in the fourth, but saw the Peak Prospects score three in the seventh to move back in front.
Marquez homered and scored twice for the A’s in the win. Gamboa added a double as the A’s improved to 12-3 on the season and 8-2 in the MINK League.
Brennan Sefrit earned the win in relief for the A’s, striking out two over three scoreless innings to end the game. He gave up just one hit and one walk.
Keean Allen got the start on the mound for the A’s and struck out four over five innings. Ryan Wentz struck out four in two innings of relief. Allen gave up two earned runs while Wentz surrendered three, but just one was earned.
The win was the third for the A’s over the Peak Prospects in as many tries this season.