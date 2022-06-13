 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A's split weekend games against top MINK teams

  • 0
Aidan Garrett, Clarinda A's

Clarinda A's shortstop Aidan Garrett fields the bouncing ball during the A's loss to Carroll Saturday, June 11. Garrett plays his college ball at Arkansas-Little Rock and has been strong near the top of the lineup and in the middle of the infield during the A's season so far. 

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda A’s traveled to Sedalia Friday, June 10, and earned a 10-5 win, but then had their four-game winning streak end with a 6-4 home loss to Carroll Saturday, June 11.

The A’s and Merchants were scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday, but the second game was postponed because of rain.

The A’s rallied to tie Saturday’s game with a three-run fifth inning, but Carroll scored two in the seventh, which would be the final inning because of rain.

Will Walsh finished with two hits and two RBIs for the A’s. Tab Tracy, Aidan Garrett and Max Petersen had the other hits.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Brennan Sefrit pitched all seven innings for the A’s, giving up eight hits and six earned runs.

The A’s jumped on Sedalia early in a game that featured the MINK League’s division leaders going into play Friday. Clarinda led 5-0 and 7-1 in the early stages of the game and held on for the comfortable win.

Stats from that game were unavailable at press time.

People are also reading…

At the end of play Saturday the A’s were 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the MINK League.

The A’s have league road games Monday and Wednesday before coming home Thursday-Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A's take two from Nevada

A's take two from Nevada

The Clarinda A’s earned home wins over Nevada Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9 by scores of 2-0 and 8-1.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil