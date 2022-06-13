A's split weekend games against top MINK teams

The Clarinda A’s traveled to Sedalia Friday, June 10, and earned a 10-5 win, but then had their four-game winning streak end with a 6-4 home loss to Carroll Saturday, June 11.

The A’s and Merchants were scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday, but the second game was postponed because of rain.

The A’s rallied to tie Saturday’s game with a three-run fifth inning, but Carroll scored two in the seventh, which would be the final inning because of rain.

Will Walsh finished with two hits and two RBIs for the A’s. Tab Tracy, Aidan Garrett and Max Petersen had the other hits.

Brennan Sefrit pitched all seven innings for the A’s, giving up eight hits and six earned runs.

The A’s jumped on Sedalia early in a game that featured the MINK League’s division leaders going into play Friday. Clarinda led 5-0 and 7-1 in the early stages of the game and held on for the comfortable win.

Stats from that game were unavailable at press time.

At the end of play Saturday the A’s were 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the MINK League.

The A’s have league road games Monday and Wednesday before coming home Thursday-Sunday.