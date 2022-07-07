A's split high scoring games with Outlaws

The Clarinda A’s scored 25 runs over two games in Joplin, but could only manage a split Tuesday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 6.

Joplin’s Caden Bressler hit a two-run walk-off home run to complete a big Joplin rally in a 14-12 win for the Outlaws Tuesday, while the A’s earned a 13-9 win Wednesday.

It was the A’s who had to rally in Wednesday’s game, giving up four runs in the first inning. Clarinda got on the board with three runs in the third only to see the Outlaws score three of their own in the home third. The third inning was the first of five consecutive innings the A’s scored in, however, and a three-run sixth gave them the lead for good.

Aidan Garrett doubled, tripled and drove in six runs to lead the Clarinda bats. Clay Cutter added four hits and two runs scored. Tab Tracy scored three runs while Tyler Large and Hayes Edens both crossed the plate twice.

Michael Ramos found a way to finish six innings on the mound for Clarinda, despite giving up 11 hits and eight earned runs. He struck out three. Will Walsh came on in relief and gave up just one hit, one walk and one unearned run over the final three innings.

The A’s led 8-0 after the top of the fourth inning Tuesday only to see the Outlaws come all the way back. Joplin cut the lead in half in the home fourth, but the A’s kept the lead until a two-run eighth inning for Joplin evened the score at 12.

Garrett finished with three hits and three runs scored for Clarinda. Tracy, Walsh and Max Petersen all had two hits with Walsh, Kam Kelton, Conagher Sands and Petersen all driving in two runs. Tracy crossed the plate five times for the A’s.

Ricky Harrison started on the mound for the A’s and worked around three hits, four walks and five earned runs over five innings. Three A’s pitchers combined to give up nine earned runs over the final 3 1/3 innings to allow Joplin to rally for the win.

The A’s finished the two-game series in Joplin with a 21-9 record, 20-9 in the MINK League. They continue their road trip Thursday and Friday at Nevada.