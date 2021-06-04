 Skip to main content
A's show off strong pitching in two road wins
A's show off strong pitching in two road wins

Chris Paruleski, Clarinda A's

Clarinda A's pitcher Chris Paruleski winds up during the A's season-opening win over Kansas City Friday, May 28. Paruleski was a big part of the A's recent win at Chillicothe Wednesday, June 2. Paruleski is a freshman at Palomar College (Cal.) and hails from San Diego.

 Photo courtesy J&C Photography, Clarinda

For seven innings, the Clarinda A’s were locked in a pitcher’s duel at Chillicothe Wednesday, June 2, but the A’s offense found its way at the end with three runs in the eighth inning and three more in the ninth for a 7-1 MINK League win over the Mudcats.

A pair of walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for the A’s in the eighth when Isaac Lopez was hit by a pitch to force in a run with two outs. Chillicothe called on its third pitcher of the day, who walked Travis Welker and Patrick McGinn, forcing in two more runs before a strikeout ended the inning.

A hit by pitch and a walk put a pair of A’s on in the ninth when Isaiah Marquez drove in both with a triple. He would then score on a wild pitch for the final margin.

Marquez was the only A’s hitter with multiple hits on the day as he finished with two hits and three RBIs. Jaxon Walls walked twice and scored twice for Clarinda.

Chris Paruleski and Blake Ignaciak combined to slow down the Mudcat bats all night. Paruleski started and gave up one unearned run while striking out two over four innings. Ignaciak worked the final five innings, striking out seven to earn the win. He gave up just three hits and one walk.

The A’s improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the MINK League with the win.

Clarinda at Sabetha

The Clarinda A’s avenged their only loss so far on the young season winning at Sabetha 7-2 Thursday, June 3.

New Market product and Bedford High School graduate Brennan Sefrit pitched seven innings for the A’s, giving up four hits, three walks and two earned runs while striking out three.

The A’s, who had lost to Sabetha 11-1 at home Saturday, bounced back with seven hits, including two each from Vincent Lontz and Jeff Clarke. Lontz and Travis Welker drove in two runs each in helping the A’s improve to 4-1 on the season.

