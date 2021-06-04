A's show off strong pitching in two road wins

For seven innings, the Clarinda A’s were locked in a pitcher’s duel at Chillicothe Wednesday, June 2, but the A’s offense found its way at the end with three runs in the eighth inning and three more in the ninth for a 7-1 MINK League win over the Mudcats.

A pair of walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for the A’s in the eighth when Isaac Lopez was hit by a pitch to force in a run with two outs. Chillicothe called on its third pitcher of the day, who walked Travis Welker and Patrick McGinn, forcing in two more runs before a strikeout ended the inning.

A hit by pitch and a walk put a pair of A’s on in the ninth when Isaiah Marquez drove in both with a triple. He would then score on a wild pitch for the final margin.

Marquez was the only A’s hitter with multiple hits on the day as he finished with two hits and three RBIs. Jaxon Walls walked twice and scored twice for Clarinda.

Chris Paruleski and Blake Ignaciak combined to slow down the Mudcat bats all night. Paruleski started and gave up one unearned run while striking out two over four innings. Ignaciak worked the final five innings, striking out seven to earn the win. He gave up just three hits and one walk.

The A’s improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the MINK League with the win.