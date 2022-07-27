 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A's season ends in St. Joseph

  • 0
Jackson Powell, Clarinda A's

Clarinda A's catcher Jackson Powell stands in during an A's home against St. Joseph Tuesday, July 19. Powell ended the season as the only A's catcher. He plays his college ball at Illinois Central.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

A five-run sixth inning was all the St. Joseph Mustangs would get, but it was also all they needed in ending the Clarinda A’s season 5-2 Tuesday, July 26, in the MINK League North Division Championship Game.

The A’s led 1-0 when the bottom of the sixth inning started. Starting pitcher Will Walsh had given up just two hits over the first five innings, but the Mustangs opened the sixth with three consecutive singles off of Walsh. An error on the third single allowed the tying run to cross to the plate. Walsh hit the next batter to load the bases and then struck out the next to record the first out. The next two batters, though, hit two-RBI singles turning a 1-1 game into a 5-1 game.

Clarinda rallied in the eighth inning and brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but was turned away. The first two A’s were retired and then Luke Saunders was hit by a pitch. Singles followed from Conagher Sands, Nathan Barksdale and Jackson Powell. Barksdale’s single scored Saunders to cut the Mustang lead to 5-2. The bases were full, but Clay Cutter struck out to end the inning.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The A’s were retired in order in the ninth, advancing the Mustangs to the MINK League Championship Series against South Division champion Joplin.

Clarinda’s first run came in the fourth inning when Walsh opened the inning with a double and then scored on Saunders’ single.

The double was Walsh’s only hit. He also took the loss on the mound, giving up seven hits, one walk and five runs, four earned, with four strikeouts, over 5 1/3 innings.

Adam Becker came on in relief and pitched 2 2/3 innings of one-hit scoreless baseball with one strikeout to keep the A’s in the game.

Powell had two hits to lead the A’s with six others finishing with one. Saunders scored a run and drove in a run as the A’s season ended at 32-15.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you