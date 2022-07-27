A's season ends in St. Joseph

A five-run sixth inning was all the St. Joseph Mustangs would get, but it was also all they needed in ending the Clarinda A’s season 5-2 Tuesday, July 26, in the MINK League North Division Championship Game.

The A’s led 1-0 when the bottom of the sixth inning started. Starting pitcher Will Walsh had given up just two hits over the first five innings, but the Mustangs opened the sixth with three consecutive singles off of Walsh. An error on the third single allowed the tying run to cross to the plate. Walsh hit the next batter to load the bases and then struck out the next to record the first out. The next two batters, though, hit two-RBI singles turning a 1-1 game into a 5-1 game.

Clarinda rallied in the eighth inning and brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but was turned away. The first two A’s were retired and then Luke Saunders was hit by a pitch. Singles followed from Conagher Sands, Nathan Barksdale and Jackson Powell. Barksdale’s single scored Saunders to cut the Mustang lead to 5-2. The bases were full, but Clay Cutter struck out to end the inning.

The A’s were retired in order in the ninth, advancing the Mustangs to the MINK League Championship Series against South Division champion Joplin.

Clarinda’s first run came in the fourth inning when Walsh opened the inning with a double and then scored on Saunders’ single.

The double was Walsh’s only hit. He also took the loss on the mound, giving up seven hits, one walk and five runs, four earned, with four strikeouts, over 5 1/3 innings.

Adam Becker came on in relief and pitched 2 2/3 innings of one-hit scoreless baseball with one strikeout to keep the A’s in the game.

Powell had two hits to lead the A’s with six others finishing with one. Saunders scored a run and drove in a run as the A’s season ended at 32-15.