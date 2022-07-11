A's score three in ninth for walk-off win over Merchants

Congaher Sands scored on an error in the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing the Clarinda A’s to earn a 9-8 walk-off home win over Carroll Saturday, July 9.

The game was moved to an afternoon start to accommodate the high school game later that evening and the A’s offense provided some late fireworks to earn the win.

The A’s scored five runs in the first inning, but saw the Merchants chip away and then take the lead 7-6 in the top of the eighth. They added a run in the ninth, but the A’s rallied back for the win. Will Walsh, Kam Kelton and Sands opened the inning with three straight singles, with Walsh scoring on the third to bring Clarinda within one. Carroll changed pitchers at that point and Luke Saunders and Nathan Barksdale both took walks. Kelton scored on the walk to Barksdale to tie the game. After a strikeout, Sands came home to score on an error, giving Clarinda the win.

The ninth inning was Clarinda’s first big inning since a five-run first. Three walks loaded the bases with two outs, and then Saunders singled in two runs. Barksdale doubled in two more and then scored on Jackson Powell’s single for an early 5-0 A’s lead.

Sands added an RBI single in the seventh, scoring Kelton, who had walked and then stole second.

Sands, Saunders and Barksdale all had two hits and two RBIs for the A’s, with Sands, Kelton and Walsh all scoring two runs.

Brennan Sefrit started the game on the mound for the A’s and struck out five over 5 1/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, four walks and five runs, three earned. Scott Ellis made his A’s debut out of the bullpen and struck out five over 3 2/3 innings.

Clarinda at Nevada

Both offenses were strong early in the Clarinda A’s 12-10 win at Nevada Friday, July 8, wrapping up a four-game road trip for the A’s.

Clarinda scored three runs in both of the first two innings, but saw Nevada put up two runs in each of the first three innings to tie the game.

The A’s then put up four in the fourth to lead 10-6 and did just enough down the stretch to hang on for the win, scoring two in the ninth, which was huge when the Griffons scored two of their own in the home ninth.

The A’s finished with 19 hits on the day, with Will Walsh and Tyler Large contributing four each. Walsh homered twice and finished with three runs scored and four RBIs. Large scored twice and drove in a run.

Conagher Sands also homered for the A’s as part of a two-hit, two-RBI, two-runs scored day.

Tab Tracy finished with three hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and a run scored. Aidan Garrett added two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Jared Anderson, Bryce Phelps, Hayes Edens and Clay Cutter all had a hit with Edens driving in two runs.

The A’s used four pitchers with Adam Becker pitching the first three innings with four strikeouts. Alex Amaral worked the next four and struck out six while giving up two runs. Josiah Young pitched a perfect eighth and then Luke Saunders gave up two runs while striking out two in the ninth.