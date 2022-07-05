A's provide early fireworks in wild, walk-off win

Tyler Large was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, July 3, giving the Clarinda A’s an 11-10 home win over Des Moines.

It was a wild, high-scoring game with lots of fireworks, which delayed the city’s fireworks show, which didn’t start until after the conclusion of the game.

The A’s trailed 10-6 after the Peak Prospects put up three in the top of the sixth inning.

The A’s got one back in the sixth when Will Walsh doubled and then came around to score on a passed ball.

Hayes Edens opened the seventh with a double and scored on Aiden Garrett’s sacrifice fly. The A’s then tied the game in the eighth when Max Petersen doubled and scored on Conagher Sands’ single. Large singled and then Edens walked to load the bases. After Sands was cut down at the plate on a ground ball, Jared Anderson singled in Large to tie the game.

Walsh doubled to open the ninth inning and then two walks loaded the bases. Walsh was thrown out at home on a ground ball, but then Large was hit by a pitch, scoring Petersen, giving Clarinda its first lead of the game and a walk-off win.

Des Moines scored five runs in the first inning and led 7-6 after three.

Adam Becker started on the mound for Clarinda and didn’t get out of the first inning. Colby Royal came on relief and gave the A’s 4 1/3 innings. Alex Amaral gave up the three sixth inning runs as part of his two innings of work before Sy Young and Luke Saunders worked the final two frames.

The A’s finished with 16 hits with Walsh producing four. Large added three while Edens, Anderson, Sands and C Cutter finished with two each.

The A’s gave up a 3-0 lead over the final two innings in a 4-3 loss at St. Joseph Saturday, July 2.

An RBI groundout scored Tab Tracy in the third inning and then the A’s scored twice in the sixth on a bases loaded walk by Nathan Barksdale and a sacrifice fly by Tracy. Anderson and Petersen scored the runs.

Brennan Sefrit was rolling along with seven scoreless innings on the mound for Clarinda, but the Mustangs were able to get to him in the eighth. After a leadoff single, Sefrit retired the next two, but two straight singles brought home two runs. The A’s went to the bullpen at that point and brought in Bryce Phelps, but he was greeted by a single and an error on the play allowed the tying run to score.

Two singles and a walk won it for St. Joe in the ninth.

Sefrit ended up striking out four over 7 2/3 innings and was charged with three earned runs. Phelps retired two Mustangs, both by strikeout, but took the loss.

The A’s had just four hits in the game against two Mustang pitchers.

Brian Kraft and Young shut down the Jefferson City bats in a 5-1 A’s win at home Friday, July 1, ending a perfect four game homestand.

Kraft threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts while Young pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. He struck out three.

Walsh had a three-hit game for the A’s, including a solo home run in the bottom of the first. He added an RBI double in the seventh. Sands also drove in a run for Clarinda, while Tracy scored on a wild pitch. The final A’s run scored on a Jefferson City error.

The A’s ended the weekend 20-8 overall and 19-8 in the MINK League.

Additionally, three A’s players earned league awards over the weekend. Michael Ramos was named the MINK League Pitcher of the Month and Walsh the Player of the Month, in awards announced Sunday, July 3. The following day, Kraft was named the league’s Pitcher of the Week.