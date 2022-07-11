A's players shine as Clarinda hosts MINK All-Star Game for first time

CLARINDA – The six Clarinda A’s who competed in the MINK League All-Star Game Sunday, July 10, played a big role in helping the North Division team take down the South 7-2.

The game was played in Clarinda for the first time and a good crowd enjoyed the day that saw four A’s hitters combine for four hits, including a home run, four walks, three runs scored and three RBIs. Three A’s pitchers worked a scoreless inning each.

Prior to the game, Will Walsh competed in the home run derby. Walsh hit six home runs over two rounds.

The home run derby featured one player from each of the league’s nine teams. They were put in a bracket and one-on-one matches took place with each player hitting as many home runs as he can before recording 10 outs. An out occurred on any swing that was not a home run. The winner advanced and the loser was eliminated. Luc Fuller of Jefferson City won the title.

Walsh won his first round match 3-2 over Dylan Carey of St. Joseph. He then lost 8-3 to Zach Dillman of Sedalia in the semifinals.

“You’re nervous up there,” Walsh said on competing in the home run derby, “but I had a lot of fun watching the other guys hit home runs and I hit a few myself, so it was good.”

Walsh then hit the game’s only home run. It was a solo shot to left field in the third inning that extended the North’s lead to 2-0.

“The guy in front of me, Parker Ingram (of Carroll), had a good swing on a fastball,” Walsh said, “so I was going to sit off-speed. He threw me a changeup and I hit it out.”

Walsh started at first base and hit fourth in the North batting order. He also drove in the game’s first run, driving in Carroll’s Michael Alt with a first inning single.

Walsh struck out in his third and final plate appearance.

Walsh switched from first base to pitcher for the fifth inning and retired all three hitters he faced with one strikeout.

Clarinda’s Kam Kelton and Hayes Edens both had a big day at the plate as well.

Kelton walked in the second inning and then stole second and third base. He singled to open the fourth inning and scored the first of three runs in the inning. He drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Edens was a late addition to the team and ended up as the North’s only catcher, so he played the whole game. He walked in each of his first three plate appearances and scored once. He added a single in the seventh inning and then struck out in the ninth.

Clarinda’s Tab Tracy played the final four innings in right field for the North. He was 0-2 at the plate with a fly out and a ground out.

On the mound, Clarinda’s Brian Kraft threw the game’s first pitch and began with a strikeout. He walked two and hit a batter after retiring the first two South hitters, but got a groundout for a scoreless inning.

Clarinda’s Mike Ramos worked the second inning on the mound and retired all three batters he faced.

Clarinda’s Ricky Harrison was also selected for the game, but didn’t play.

After the All-Star Game, the MINK League regular season is down to its final two weeks and the A’s find themselves in a battle with the St. Joseph Mustangs for the league’s best record. Walsh said it’s been a fun summer so far.

“There is a lot of history here,” Walsh said. “I didn’t know what to expect when I showed up here in a small town. But getting to know the people here and my teammates has been a good time.”

The A’s have five regular season home games remaining. They are Monday, July 11, Wednesday, July 13, Tuesday, July 19, Wednesday, July 20 and Friday, July 22.

The MINK League playoffs start July 25.