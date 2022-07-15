A's pitch shut out, extend North lead

Will Walsh and Scott Ellis shut out the St. Joseph Mustangs, leading the Clarinda A’s to their sixth straight win, 4-0 in St. Joe Thursday, July 14.

The win extended Clarinda’s lead to three games over the Mustangs for the league’s best record, which would mean home field advantage in the MINK League Playoffs.

Walsh pitched the first six innings, working around six hits and one walk while striking out four. Ellis finished the game, giving up two hits and one walk, while striking out four.

The Mustangs had at least one runner on base in every inning except for the eighth, but failed to push a run across.

A’s pitching worked with the lead the entire game as Clarinda scored two runs in the top of the first to take the early advantage.

Tab Tracy and Aidan Garrett opened the game with singles and both came around to score on a Kam Kelton double.

Clarinda added one run in the third when Clay Cutter opened the inning with a double and came around to score on a pair of groundouts with Garrett driving in the run.

The A’s last run was in the fifth. Nathan Barksdale led off with a walk, stole second and then with two outs scored on Tracy’s single.

The A’s were actually outhit 8-7 in the game. Tracy and Garrett led the team with two hits each.

The A’s improved to 27-10 overall and 26-10 in the MINK League. They continue their road trip in Chillicothe Friday.