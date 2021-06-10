A's pile up runs in rout of Omaha

The Clarinda A’s pounded out 11 hits, took nine walks and scored multiple runs in five different innings in a 15-6 rout of the Omaha Royal Blue Dogs Wednesday, June 9, in a non-league game.

Nobody scored until a four-run third for Clarinda. The A’s added two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to lead 11-2. Omaha responded with four in the sixth, but Clarinda scored two in the seventh and two more in the eighth for the final margin.

Mason Maners led the attack with three hits, including a triple and a double. The Jacksonville State product scored a run and drove in a run. Travis Welker and Isaiah Marquez added two hits each while combining to score seven runs. Ryan David drove in two and scored two.

Three A’s pitchers combined to strike out 16 Omaha batters. Alex Walton struck out nine in three scoreless innings. Brennan Sefrit gave up all six runs, three earned, but struck out five in four innings. Keean Allen added two strikeouts in two hitless innings.

The win pushed the A’s to 8-3 on the season.

The win came a night after the A’s had a great offensive night in picking up a 14-3 MINK League win over Des Moines.