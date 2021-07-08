A's overwhelm St. Joe

The Clarinda A’s scored the game’s last 11 runs and made two huge innings stand up in a 13-3 win over St. Joe Monday, July 5, in Clarinda.

The game was called in the bottom of the seventh because of the run-rule.

After Clarinda scored the game’s first two runs, the Mustangs scored the next three to lead 3-2 after 2 ½ innings.

Clarinda tied the game in the third and then took control with a five-run fourth inning. The A’s added another in the sixth before a four-run seventh ended the game.

Isaiah Marquez and Taylan Mullins-Ohm homered as part of the 12-hit effort by the A’s. Those two, along with Mason Maners, Travis Welker and Dylan Bailey all had two hits to lead the offense.

Desmond Cabanilla started on the mound for Clarinda and gave up the three earned runs over 2 2/3 innings. Cameron Hood finished the third inning on the mound and then worked the next three, giving up just one hit and one walk. Adam Becker pitched a scoreless seventh as the A’s improved to 24-4 on the season and 19-3 in the MINK League.