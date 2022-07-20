A's offense silent in loss to Mustangs

CLARINDA – In a game where the Clarinda A’s could have clinched the MINK League North Division title and home field throughout next week’s league playoffs, they failed to find much offense in a 4-1 home loss to the St. Joseph Mustangs Tuesday, July 19.

The A’s finished the night still 2 ½ games clear of the Mustangs, with three games to go for Clarinda and four for St. Joseph.

Nearly all of Clarinda’s offense came in the first inning. Jared Anderson walked to start the home first, stole second and then scored on Aidan Garrett’s double. The A’s, though, had just two hits the rest of the night.

It wasn’t just the A’s who couldn’t get the offense going after the early innings. The Mustangs scored all four of their runs in the first two innings with two hits and five walks.

A’s manager Ryan Eberly said it was a disappointing effort.

“We let the umpire get in our head (Tuesday),” Eberly said, “both on the mound and at the plate. When you do that you’re beat. We had no energy.”

A’s starting pitcher Brian Kraft struggled with his control all night, walking nine, but he managed to get through five innings and struck out seven Mustangs.

“(Kraft) is a good competitor,” Eberly said. “He let the umpire get to him too instead of going and doing what he does and he was trying to be to fine, I thought. When the umpire squeezes you and you’re a strikeout pitcher, it’s tough, but you have to control what you can control and get after it.”

After Kraft, three A’s pitchers combined to throw four scoreless innings to keep the game close. Alex Amaral left two on base in the sixth and then worked a perfect seventh. Clarinda High School graduate Josiah Young struck out all three Mustangs he faced in the eighth and then Colby Royal worked around a one-out single in the ninth inning.

“It was good to see Alex go out and give us two innings,” Eberly said. “Sy struck out the side and then Colby came in and threw well as well. Hopefully we’ll have everything line up to control our own destiny the next three games.”

The A’s offense had a couple other chances to score set up by free passes or errors, but neither time could they get the big hit to push a run across.

Kam Kelton walked to open the fourth inning for the A’s. He stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Conagher Sands then walked with one out. Max Petersen lifted a fly ball to left and Kelton tagged and scored, but left third base early. The Mustangs quickly appealed and finished the double play, ending the inning.

The first two A’s reached on Mustang errors in the fifth inning, giving the A’s runners at the corners with nobody out. Tyler Large was caught stealing for the first out and then Mustangs starting pitcher Garron Johnson finished his outing with two strikeouts to end the threat.

The A’s only had two base runners over the final four innings against Mustang relief pitcher Morichika Hama and neither advanced past first base.

Garrett, Anderson and Jackson Powell had the hits on the day for the A’s, who finished the regular season 3-4 against the Mustangs. The two teams could meet again in next week’s league playoffs.

Clarinda at Des Moines

The Clarinda A’s wrapped up a stretch of five consecutive road games with a 6-5 win in 11 innings at Des Moines Monday, July 18.

After giving up a pair of runs in the first inning, the A’s took the lead for the first time with a four-run eighth inning. Des Moines came back to tie the game at five in the home eighth and the game advanced to extra innings, where the A’s scored a run in the 11th to win it.

The A’s had 13 hits with Will Walsh leading the team with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Garrett added two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Nathan Barksdale and Clay Cutter added two hits each with Cutter scoring twice.

Scott Ellis started on the mound for the A’s and struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, three walks and four runs, three earned.

Powell, Tab Tracy and Luke Saunders combined to throw the final 5 2/3 innings out of the bullpen for Clarinda, striking out nine and giving up just one unearned run in the eighth. Tracy gave up the run, but struck out five over three innings. Saunders worked a scoreless 11th to earn the save.