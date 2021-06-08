A's lose twice after extending winning streak to five

The Clarinda A’s extended their winning streak to five games before losing their last two of the weekend ending Sunday, June 6.
The A’s won at home 11-4 over Chillicothe Friday, split a doubleheader at Jefferson City Saturday with both games decided by 3-1 scores, and then lost 8-1 at Sedalia Sunday.
Five Clarinda A’s pitchers combined to walk eight Bombers in the loss to Sedalia Sunday. They also struck out 14 and outhit the Bombers 7-6, but couldn’t overcome the free bases.
Sedalia scored four runs in the third and three in the fourth prior to both teams pushing a run across in the seventh.
Five different Sedalia pitchers combined to strike out 13 A’s, but they only issued two free passes.
Seven different A’s had a hit with Isaac Lopez’s a triple. Taylor Mullins-Ohm and Ryan Gamboa both doubled while Travis Welker drove in Clarinda’s only run.
Reid Fagerstrom opened the doubleheader Saturday at Jefferson City by spinning a complete game on the mound in the 3-1 win.
The Jacksonville State product struck out 10 in the seven-inning game, giving up five hits and one earned run.
Welker, Gamboa and Brennan Sefrit led the Clarinda offense with two hits each with Gamboa driving in two runs. Welker scored twice as the A’s scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth after giving up a run in the third to the Renegades.
The win extended Clarinda’s winning streak to five games, but the streak would end just a few hours later in the nightcap.
The Renegades scored all three of their runs in the first two innings and Dylan Dunbar picked up the complete game win on the mound for Jefferson City in a 3-1 triumph.
Cameron Hood gave up all three runs over four innings on the mound. Johnathan Carlos worked two hitless innings of relief. The pair combined for six strikeouts.
Lopez and Welker led the offense with two hits each with Welker and Mullins-Ohm both contributing a double.
There were no stats available at post time of Clarinda’s win over Chillicothe Friday. They will be added here when available.