A's lose twice after extending winning streak to five

The Clarinda A’s extended their winning streak to five games before losing their last two of the weekend ending Sunday, June 6.

The A’s won at home 11-4 over Chillicothe Friday, split a doubleheader at Jefferson City Saturday with both games decided by 3-1 scores, and then lost 8-1 at Sedalia Sunday.

Five Clarinda A’s pitchers combined to walk eight Bombers in the loss to Sedalia Sunday. They also struck out 14 and outhit the Bombers 7-6, but couldn’t overcome the free bases.

Sedalia scored four runs in the third and three in the fourth prior to both teams pushing a run across in the seventh.

Five different Sedalia pitchers combined to strike out 13 A’s, but they only issued two free passes.

Seven different A’s had a hit with Isaac Lopez’s a triple. Taylor Mullins-Ohm and Ryan Gamboa both doubled while Travis Welker drove in Clarinda’s only run.

Reid Fagerstrom opened the doubleheader Saturday at Jefferson City by spinning a complete game on the mound in the 3-1 win.

The Jacksonville State product struck out 10 in the seven-inning game, giving up five hits and one earned run.