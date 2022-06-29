A's lose heartbreaker in St. Joe

The Clarinda A’s had the tying run thrown out at the plate in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss at St. Joseph Monday, June 27.

The A’s trailed 5-2 going into the final inning and the first two batters of the ninth grounded out, but then Aidan Garrett singled and scored on Will Walsh’s double. Conagher Sands reached on an error and then Kam Kelton drew a walk to load the bases. Max Petersen singled in Walsh, but Sands was thrown out at the plate by the Mustang left fielder, allowing the Mustangs to hang on and draw within ½ game of Clarinda for the lead in the MINK League North Division.

A four-run seventh inning allowed the Mustangs to take the lead. The Mustangs had three hits, a sacrifice fly, drew one walk, stole two bases and took advantage of three balks by Clarinda relief pitcher Colby Royal.

Clarinda scored the game’s first two runs. Tab Tracy opened the game with a single and came around to score with two outs on an error. Petersen then singled in Sands, who had walked in the inning.

Petersen and Garrett had three hits each to lead Clarinda’s offense.

Brian Kraft struck out seven Mustangs over six innings, giving up just six hits, one walk and one earned run. Royal pitched the final two innings and took the loss.

The A’s fell to 15-7 and 14-7 in the MINK League.