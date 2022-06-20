A's end week with three wins over Chillicothe

CLARINDA – Ricky Harrison threw five innings of one-run ball and the Clarinda A’s pounded out 11 hits to beat Chillicothe 10-1 Friday, June 18, in MINK League play.

The A’s then turned around and swept a home doubleheader over the Chillicothe Mudcats Sunday, June 19, by scores of 11-4 and 4-3.

Conagher Sands had two doubles and Garrison Weiss added two hits and two RBIs in Friday’s win.

The A’s struck early with a three-run second inning. Max Petersen drove in the first run with a groundout. The second run came in to score on a wild pitch and then Weiss singled in another for a 3-0 lead.

Chillicothe pushed a run across in the fifth and then was threatening in the seventh, still down just 3-1. A pair of walks and a wild pitch against A’s reliever Bryce Phelps put runners at second and third, but Phelps struck out Chillicothe’s number three hitter, Tanner Sears, to end the inning and preserve the two-run lead.

The Mudcats went to their bullpen at that point and the A’s wasted no time against reliever Steven Ricketts to extend the lead. The first four batters hit the ball hard. Jared Anderson doubled into the left center field gap and then scored on Will Walsh’s single. Sands doubled off the top of the wall in left field and then Kam Kelton singled in a run. After the next two were retired, one of six Chillicothe errors in the game allowed Clarinda to score a run and prolonged the inning. A wild pitch and another RBI single from Weiss made it a five-run frame and an 8-1 edge after seven.

“This group of kids has been working hard,” Eberly said, “and offensively we’re pretty good. The guys are figuring out what pitches they can handle, being aggressive and we’re hitting it hard.”

The A’s added two more runs on three hits in the eighth and nearly ended the game by the run-rule, but a runner was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Harrison struck out four Chillicothe batters through five innings and Eberly said that was a good bounce-back for him after struggling last time out.

“(Harrison) has figured he needs to work through some arm trouble,” Eberly said. “He looked good (Friday) and struck out a few.”

Phelps and Tab Tracy combined to strike out eight over four hitless innings in relief.

The A’s walked off in the nightcap Sunday against Chillicothe.

They scored three in the sixth inning to take the lead in the seven inning game. Chillicothe tied the game in the top of the seventh, but the A’s were able to score in the home seventh to win.

Stats from that game were not available at press time.

The opening game Sunday saw Clarinda score four runs in the first inning and extend the lead to 9-0 by the end of the fourth.

Walsh had four of the 12 Clarinda hits, including a home run. He scored four runs and drove in two.

Anderson had two hits and Phelps and Aidan Garrett drove in three runs each.

The A’s had five doubles in the game.

Brennan Sefrit started on the mound for the A’s and struck out six over six innings. Clarinda graduate Michael Shull worked a scoreless seventh in relief.

The A’s ended the day Sunday with a 13-3 record, 12-3 in MINK League play.