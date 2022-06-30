A's earn win over Bombers

A four-run third inning gave the Clarinda A’s the lead for good and three pitchers combined to strike out 14 Bombers in an 8-3 win A’s win over Sedalia Wednesday, June 29, in MINK League play.

Sedalia scored the game’s first two runs, but the next six belonged to the A’s with four in the third and two in the fourth.

A walk and an error started the third inning before Aidan Garrett singled in two runs and then scored on an error. Bryce Phelps added a two-out single to score Will Walsh for a 4-2 lead.

The bases were loaded with nobody out in the fourth inning when Walsh reached on a fielder’s choice to score one. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Conagher Sands added another run for Clarinda.

Another sacrifice fly by Sands and a Max Petersen single drove in the other two runs in the sixth inning which put the score at its final mark of 8-3.

Garrett, Petersen and Phelps all had two hits for the A’s, who also took a total of seven walks in the win. Walsh scored twice and drove in two runs. Tyler Large and Tab Tracy also scored twice in the win. Sands and Garrett drove in two runs each.

Ricky Harrison started on the mound for Clarinda and struck out five over 4 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits and three runs. Alex Amaral struck out four in 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Luke Saunders pitched three hitless innings, striking out five to finish the game.

The A’s are home again Thursday and Friday against Jefferson City.