A's earn shutout win at Chillicothe

Tab Tracy, Clarinda A's

Clarinda A's outfielder/pitcher Tab Tracy dives into second base during a win over Chilicothe Sunday, June 19. Tracy plays his college ball at the University of Houston.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

Adam Becker led three Clarinda A’s pitchers in holding Chillicothe scoreless in a 5-0 road win Thursday, June 23, in MINK League action.

Becker worked around four hits and two walks and pitched six innings without striking out a single Mudcat. Colby Royal pitched two scoreless innings for Clarinda and Luke Saunders worked the ninth as the A’s beat the Mudcats for the fourth time in a week.

Most of Clarinda’s offense came early with a Will Walsh sacrifice fly scoring Tab Tracy in the first inning and then the A’s added three more runs in the second on an RBI single by Bryce Phelps, a sacrifice fly by Hayes Edens and Tracy’s RBI groundout. Phelps, Kam Kelton and Tyler Large scored the runs.

A Conagher Sands single in the fifth scored Aidan Garrett for Clarinda’s final run.

Large and Garrison Weiss finished with two hits each for Clarinda as the A’s improved to 14-4 overall and 13-4 in the MINK League.

The A’s are home for the weekend, playing South Division foes Joplin Friday and Saturday and Sedalia Sunday. The Outlaws and Bombers enter Friday even for the south lead.

