A's earn pair of wins over Outlaws

The games played out differently, but the Clarinda A’s earned a pair of MINK League home wins over Joplin Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15.

The A’s won Monday’s game 11-6 and then earned a 5-1 win Tuesday.

The Outlaws scored first Tuesday, pushing a run across in the third against Clarinda pitcher Chris Paruleski, but that was it offensively.

The A’s pitcher from Palomar College in California scattered four hits and the earned run in five innings for the win. Palomar’s Blake Ignaciak struck out three and gave up just one hit and one walk in four innings of scoreless relief.

The A’s took the lead with two runs in the fourth, added two in the seventh and one in the eighth to preserve their fifth consecutive win.

Travis Welker and Taylan Mullins-Ohm led the A’s with two hits each. Ryan David hit his third home run of the season while Mason Maners and Isaiah Marquez both had a double.

Joplin scored the game’s first two runs Monday, but the A’s scored the next five to lead 5-2 after three innings. Joplin jumped back in front 6-5 in the sixth, but the A’s scored three in the home sixth to go in front for good and three more in the eighth.