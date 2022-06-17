A's earn doubleheader sweep of Carroll

Will Walsh had a four-hit, six-RBI day in the nightcap of the Clarinda A’s doubleheader sweep of Carroll Thursday, June 16.

The A’s beat the Merchants 2-0 and then 13-1 in seven-inning MINK League contests at Clarinda.

Walsh drove in three runs with a double in the second inning to extend Clarinda’s lead to 5-0. He added a two-RBI single in the fourth and then singled in another run in the sixth inning.

After a single run in the first inning, the A’s scored four runs in the second, three in the fourth and five in the sixth.

Conagher Sands added two doubles while Tab Tracy, Aidan Garrett and Kam Kelton also added a double each. All nine A’s starters scored at least one run. Max Petersen added two RBIs.

Brian Kraft earned the win on the mound for Clarinda, striking out seven over six innings. He gave up two hits, one of them a solo home run, which accounted for Carroll’s only run. Hayes Edens worked a perfect seventh to complete the win.

The first game of the doubleheader saw Adam Becker pitch six innings of one-hit shutout ball for the A’s. He walked four and struck out two. Colby Royal worked around a couple walks to earn the save with a scoreless seventh.

The A’s scored a run in the third on a sacrifice fly from Walsh that scored Garrison Weiss. Tracy scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. Tracy and Tyler Large both had triples in the game for Clarinda. Large had a pair of hits.

The A’s traveled to Sedalia Wednesday, June 15, and beat the Bombers 8-0.

Three pitchers combined to shut out the Bombers, who lead the MINK’s South Division, and hold them to six hits.

Walsh started and pitched three no-hit innings. Michael Ramos came on in relief and pitched five scoreless innings, working around five hits and two walks. Tracy pitched a scoreless ninth. The three combined to strike out four Bomber hitters.

Clarinda scored five of its runs in the fourth inning. Tracy singled to score Jackson Powell and extend Clarinda’s lead to 3-0. An Aidan Garrett single scored two more, Tracy and Nathan Barksdale. Walsh added a solo home run and then Kam Kelton singled in a run.

Kelton finished with three hits while Powell and Tracy added two each. Walsh and Garrett drove in two runs each while Tracy scored twice.

The three wins came after the A’s lost 15-3 at Des Moines Monday, June 13.

A four-run third inning gave the Peak Prospects the lead, and they added six runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth. The game was called after the top of the seventh because of the run-rule.

Three different A’s pitchers -- Ricky Harrison, Royal and Powell -- went two innings each and all gave up at least three runs.

Hayes Edens homered for Clarinda. Garrett had a pair of hits and Tracy scored twice in a game in which he drew four walks.