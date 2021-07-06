A's earn a pair of close wins over holiday weekend

CLARINDA – Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said it wasn’t his team’s best effort but they had good pitching and the offense did just enough as they opened Parents and Alumni Weekend with a 4-3 win over St. Joe Friday, July 2.
The A’s had to endure a St. Joe rally in the final innings to earn the win. The Mustangs scored two runs in the eighth to cut the A’s lead to 4-3. A’s relief pitcher Brennan Sefrit, who hails from New Market, walked two of the first three he saw in the inning and then gave up an RBI single. Blake Ignaciak came on in relief and got a strikeout and a groundout to leave the tying run at third.
After St. Joe turned a 5-2-3 double play to get out of a bases loaded one-out jam in the eighth, a single and a catcher’s interference call gave the Mustangs runners at first and second against Ignaciak in the ninth. The freshman from California’s Palomar College recovered with a strikeout and then an 8-5 double play, with Patrick McGinn throwing out a runner trying to tag and advance on the fly ball to end the game.
“A league win is a league win, especially in July,” Eberly said. “We had great starting pitching. We walked four and three of those scored, but we had good starting pitching. Sefrit came in and did a good job and then Blake shut the door. An 8-5 double play to end it is uncommon but we’ll take it.”
Chris Paruleski started on the mound for the A’s and threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and one earned run while striking out six.
Sefrit came on and pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief before Ignaciak’s five-out save.
Knaje Guthrie had two of the four A’s hits. Eberly said the offense was a bit sluggish, but gave credit to St. Joe starting pitcher Matt Fred.
“Their guy threw pretty well,” Eberly said. “We haven’t seen velocity like that all year and the guys said they couldn’t see very well with the color of the sky either. We didn’t make the adjustments we needed to, but we got a sacrifice fly and a ground ball to drive in a run. We did what we needed to do to win.”
Trevor Andrews had a sacrifice fly in the third inning to drive in the game’s first run. An error and an RBI groundout from Isaac Lopez plated two more runs in the fourth. A wild pitch allowed Clarinda’s final run to score in the sixth.
“These guys have found a way to win,” Eberly said. “We have to put people away when we get men on. We swing at a lot of pitcher’s pitches and aren’t looking for our pitch. Parents weekend is always a tough one with family here, but a win is a win and we’ll take it.”
The next night, the A’s pounded out 16 hits, including two home runs, but needed two runs in the 10th to win 9-8 over Sedalia.
Six different A’s had multi-hit games with Ryan Gamboa, Isaiah Marquez and Patrick McGinn all finishing with three.
Marquez had a double and a triple while Gamboa homered in the game.
Clarinda jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and led 6-0 after the fourth, but Sedalia rallied with two runs in the fifth and four in the eighth to tie the game.
The A’s took the lead back in the home eighth, but Sedalia scored a run in the ninth to force extra innings and then put one up in the 10th before Clarinda scored two in the home 10th to win.
Clarinda’s Independence Day fireworks show followed the game.
Mason Maners had two hits and also homered for the A’s while Guthrie and Taylan Mullins-Ohm added two hits each.
Five different A’s pitchers were on the mound with Reid Fagerstrom starting and striking out six over five innings. He gave up one hit, two walks and two unearned runs. Ignaciak worked the final two innings to earn the win.
Steve Spurgeon Jr. pitched two scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts while Ryan Wentz and Jonathan Carlos also pitched out of the bullpen.
The only other game for the A’s during the week was a 7-3 home win over Jefferson City Wednesday, June 30. Stats from that game were not available at press time.
Additionally, the A’s had seven players selected for the MINK League’s All-Star Game, which will be played Thursday, July 8, in Jefferson City.
Fagerstrom, Paruleski and Ignaciak are three of the 10 pitchers on the North Division Team.
Gamboa is one of the two catchers while Welker, Mullins-Ohm and Maners will also represent Clarinda in the game.
The seven A’s will be joined by St. Joe, Chillicothe and Des Moines athletes on the North team, which will be coached by the St. Joe staff.