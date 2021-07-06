A's earn a pair of close wins over holiday weekend

CLARINDA – Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said it wasn’t his team’s best effort but they had good pitching and the offense did just enough as they opened Parents and Alumni Weekend with a 4-3 win over St. Joe Friday, July 2.

The A’s had to endure a St. Joe rally in the final innings to earn the win. The Mustangs scored two runs in the eighth to cut the A’s lead to 4-3. A’s relief pitcher Brennan Sefrit, who hails from New Market, walked two of the first three he saw in the inning and then gave up an RBI single. Blake Ignaciak came on in relief and got a strikeout and a groundout to leave the tying run at third.

After St. Joe turned a 5-2-3 double play to get out of a bases loaded one-out jam in the eighth, a single and a catcher’s interference call gave the Mustangs runners at first and second against Ignaciak in the ninth. The freshman from California’s Palomar College recovered with a strikeout and then an 8-5 double play, with Patrick McGinn throwing out a runner trying to tag and advance on the fly ball to end the game.

“A league win is a league win, especially in July,” Eberly said. “We had great starting pitching. We walked four and three of those scored, but we had good starting pitching. Sefrit came in and did a good job and then Blake shut the door. An 8-5 double play to end it is uncommon but we’ll take it.”