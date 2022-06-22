A's drop back and forth game to St. Joe

The Clarinda A’s found themselves in a big early hole Tuesday, June 21, at home against St. Joseph, climbed completely out of the hole to take a two-run lead, but then fell 9-8.

The Mustangs led 6-0 after four innings, but Clarinda scored three in the fifth, three in the sixth and then two in the seventh to take an 8-6 lead, but the Mustangs answered with three in the eighth and that 9-8 score stood up.

Kam Kelton led the A’s with three hits, a run scored and an RBI. Jared Anderson added two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Tab Tracy, Will Walsh and Jackson Powell all doubled for their only hit. Walsh scored two runs and Nathan Barksdale finished the game with two RBIs.

Barksdale singled in two runs in the fifth inning, with Tracy adding an RBI on a groundout.

Walsh crossed the plate on an error in the sixth. Powell’s double drove in a run and Max Petersen added an RBI groundout.

Anderson’s single gave Clarinda the lead in the seventh, with Kelton adding an RBI single.

A's pitching struck out 11 Mustang batters.

Brady Holden’s two-RBI double in the eighth inning gave the Mustangs the lead.

The loss dropped the A’s to 13-4 overall and 12-4 in the MINK League. They travel to Chillicothe Thursday, but are back home for the entire weekend, playing Joplin Friday and Saturday and Sedalia Sunday.