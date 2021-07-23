A's complete season sweep of St. Joe

The Clarinda A’s added two more wins to their season total and completed a season sweep of St. Joe with a doubleheader sweep of the Mustangs Thursday, July 22, in St. Joe.

The A’s won the opener 7-1 and then took the nightcap 3-2 to finish 8-0 against the Mustangs this season.

The opener was the resumption of a suspended game that saw the A’s leading 5-0 in the second inning and saw the A’s add single runs in the sixth and seventh frames of the seven inning contest.

Steve Spurgeon Jr. earned the complete game win for the A’s, giving up four hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out three.

Taylan Mullins-Ohm and Ryan David led the A’s with two hits each while the two combined for five RBIs. Mullins-Ohm, Travis Welker and Mason Maners all scored two runs each.

The A’s managed just four hits in the nightcap and had to barely hang on for a 3-2 win.