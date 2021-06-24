A's complete perfect homestand with win over Mudcats

Welker added five RBIs and three runs scored.

Eberly said it’s impressive what this team has done offensively to this point.

“We have enough guys that are strong enough to hit the ball in the gaps and run,” Eberly said. “We have a good combination of a little bit of power and we can run a bit.”

The defense was not a strong point for the A’s on the night, committing six errors, but Eberly’s two pitchers battled through it.

Keean Allen gave up two hits, three walks and four runs, two earned, over five innings to get the win. Ryan Wentz came on and pitched three innings of relief, striking out three and allowing just three hits, one walk and one earned run.

“The biggest thing (for our pitchers) is that they go out and compete,” Eberly said, “and fight for their innings. We would like to see them cut down on their pitches a bit, but a lot of these kids haven’t thrown a lot either. They are getting an opportunity to feel their way through it and they are doing a good job.”

The A’s improved to 17-3 overall and 12-2 in the MINK League and Eberly said the guys are simply having a lot of fun and working hard.