A's complete perfect homestand with win over Mudcats

CLARINDA – The Clarinda A’s had two huge offensive innings and production from nearly everyone in the lineup in a 15-5 MINK League win over Chillicothe Monday, June 21.
The win was the 11th in a row for the A’s and completed a perfect 11-0 homestand. The game was called in the bottom of the eighth inning because of the 10-run rule.
“It’s all on the kids,” Clarinda manager Ryan Eberly said. “They have made the adjustments and it’s a different guy every night.”
There were several strong bats on the night for the A’s, but Southwest Oklahoma State product Taylan Mullins-Ohm rose above, finishing with four hits and six RBIs.
Mullins-Ohm singled in Clarinda’s only run in the first, and then singled in a pair of runs in a five-run second inning that gave the A’s the lead for good. He drew a bases loaded walk in the third, and had additional RBI singles in the sixth and eighth innings. The sixth was Clarinda’s other big inning, turning an 8-5 game that could still go either way into a comfortable 13-5 advantage.
Clarinda’s Mason Maners, Travis Welker and Isaiah Marquez each had three hits with Marquez adding three runs scored and two RBIs from the number nine position in the lineup.
“Isaiah has made a lot of progress throughout the early season,” Eberly said. “Hopefully he can continue to do it. He has raw power and we’re looking for good things from him.”
Welker added five RBIs and three runs scored.
Eberly said it’s impressive what this team has done offensively to this point.
“We have enough guys that are strong enough to hit the ball in the gaps and run,” Eberly said. “We have a good combination of a little bit of power and we can run a bit.”
The defense was not a strong point for the A’s on the night, committing six errors, but Eberly’s two pitchers battled through it.
Keean Allen gave up two hits, three walks and four runs, two earned, over five innings to get the win. Ryan Wentz came on and pitched three innings of relief, striking out three and allowing just three hits, one walk and one earned run.
“The biggest thing (for our pitchers) is that they go out and compete,” Eberly said, “and fight for their innings. We would like to see them cut down on their pitches a bit, but a lot of these kids haven’t thrown a lot either. They are getting an opportunity to feel their way through it and they are doing a good job.”
The A’s improved to 17-3 overall and 12-2 in the MINK League and Eberly said the guys are simply having a lot of fun and working hard.
“They are enjoying the moment and just being kids,” Eberly said. “They come to the ball park ready to play. Everyone is supportive of each other and that’s what you need to have a streak like this. Hopefully we can continue it.”