A's clipped by Chillicothe in regular season home finale

The Clarinda A’s rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday, July 22, in their final regular season home game, but watched Chillicothe tie the game in the ninth and win it 8-7 in the 10th.

Bryce Phelps stole home in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at five and then Jared Anderson did the same in the home eighth to give Clarinda its first lead of the game. A sacrifice fly in the ninth tied the game for the Mudcats, however, and the A’s left two on base in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game to extra innings.

Chillicothe scored twice in the top of the 10th on a bases loaded walk and a fielder’s choice groundball. The A’s came back with one run in the bottom of the 10th. Max Petersen walked and then scored on a double from Phelps, but Phelps couldn’t advance past second base, keeping the Mudcats a run ahead.

Phelps had three of the A’s 10 hits and drove in two runs. Jackson Powell added two hits and two walks. Anderson drove in two runs while Aidan Garrett scored a pair of runs for the A’s, who lost their third consecutive game, and allowed the St. Joseph Mustangs, who won their game Friday, to draw even in the MINK League North Division standings.

Ricky Harrison started on the mound for the A’s and gave up the first five Mudcat runs over four innings. Adam Becker came on relief and pitched four strong innings, allowing Clarinda to get back in the game. Becker struck out three and gave up just two hits, one walk and one earned run. Luke Saunders pitched the final two innings, but gave up the final two runs.