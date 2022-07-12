A's beat Mustangs in battle for MINK lead

CLARINDA – The Clarinda A’s had a pair of three-run innings and A’s pitching struck out 13 St. Joseph Mustangs in an 8-3 Clarinda win Monday, July 11.

On a night when St. Joe could have taken the MINK League North Division lead with a win, Clarinda was able to defend its home field and ended the night with a 1 ½ game lead on the Mustangs for the league’s top position with less than two weeks of regular season play left.

“I was really happy,” Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said. “With the guys coming off the all-star break, they were rested up after having a good time at the all-star game. We came out and scored a run right off the bat, got a pretty good pitching performance and we battled at the plate.”

A’s pitching kept the Mustangs off-balanced much of the night. Starting pitcher Ricky Harrison struck out 10 over six innings, including retiring the side in order, with all strikeouts in his final inning. He gave up six hits and two runs. Josiah Young gave up one run in two innings of work and Luke Saunders worked a perfect ninth to shut the door. The three combined for the 13 strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk.

“Ricky was dialed in,” Eberly said. “His fastball was working and he was able to locate. He had strong six innings.”

The teams traded single run innings early, with the A’s scoring a run in the first and second and St. Joe one each in the second and third.

Aidan Garrett singled in the first inning, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Kam Kelton’s double. A Bryce Phelps single opened Clarinda’s second inning. He was retired on a fielder’s choice ground ball, but Tyler Large, who reached on the same play, advanced to second base on a groundout and scored on Clay Cutter’s bloop single.

The A’s took the lead for good with a three-run fourth, which came with some assistance from the Mustang defense. Phelps and Large both singled with one out and then after a pop out, Cutter hit a slow roller to third. Cutter likely would have beat out the throw, but the Mustang third baseman made a wild throw to first allowing Phelps to score. Tab Tracy then singled in Large and an errant throw back into the infield allowed Cutter to come around and Tracy to end up on third.

Clarinda put the game away with a three-run sixth inning. Phelps picked up his third hit of the game to open the inning. Large walked and then Powell hit a ground ball to short. The Mustangs got an out at second, but a low throw to first allowed Phelps to come into score. Tracy then came up with two outs and hit a home run to right field, scoring Clay Cutter, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, and Clarinda enjoyed an 8-2 lead.

“We hit some balls hard (Monday),” Eberly said. “They helped us out in that one inning, but that’s baseball. If you get those innings you have to take advantage.”

Phelps finished with three hits and two runs scored. Cutter added two hits, two runs scored and an RBI and Tracy ended with two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Large also scored twice and had a hit.

The A’s improved to 24-10 on the season, and 23-10 in the MINK League. Their next two games are against Carroll, Tuesday on the road and Wednesday at home. The A’s then play five straight on the road, including a rematch with St. Joseph Thursday.

“We just need to play and be consistent,” Eberly said. “If we get good pitching performances, drive in runs and play solid defense, we have a chance to make a good run again.”