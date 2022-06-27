A's beat Joplin, then give up go-ahead run in ninth two straight days

CLARINDA – The Clarinda A’s got two RBIs each out of their seventh, eighth and ninth place hitters in the lineup in a 10-3 home win over the Joplin Outlaws Friday, June 24.

The A’s finished their weekend with two home losses, however, falling 7-4 to Joplin Saturday, June 25, and 3-2 to the Sedalia Bombers Sunday, June 26.

A’s pitcher Ricky Harrison gave up three runs in the first two innings, but battled through six innings, striking out five.

The A’s scored the next 10 runs, scoring no more than three runs in five different frames. A’s manager Ryan Eberly said it was a nice win.

“We have always struggled with Joplin,” Eberly said, “but (Friday) was a great learning experience for them because the umpiring was not very good. It’s a good teachable moment for the kids. (Harrison) did a heck of a job battling through that and it made him tougher. It was probably his best outing because of that. He learned a lot about himself and kept battling and that’s what you want to see in the summer.”

The first of five Joplin errors kept the second inning going and the A’s took advantage to score one run with Tab Tracy singling in Nathan Barksdale. Clarinda’s biggest inning was the third. Two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases with two outs and then Max Petersen singled in a run and Jackson Powell singled in two for a 4-3 lead.

Clarinda added two runs in the fourth. Tracy and Aidan Garrett both walked to start the inning and scored on Jared Anderson’s single. Two more runs came in the sixth inning. Anderson opened with a walk, one of 11 the A’s took during the evening. He stole second, advanced to third on Kam Kelton’s single and scored on Luke Saunders’ single. Kelton came around to score on an error.

The final two runs came in the eighth inning on Barksdale’s two-run double, the only extra base hit of the night for the A’s.

“It’s someone different every night and that’s what great about this team,” Eberly said. “Those guys on the bottom of the lineup are plugging away and the biggest thing is they are getting their pitch and driving it. We’re getting better at that and learning that this is the pitch I want to hit.”

The A’s had six starters with at least one hit, eight score at least one run and six drive in at least one run.

After Harrison’s six innings on the mound, Will Walsh came on and pitched three hitless innings to finish the game.

The A’s looked like they were on their way to another win Saturday, but gave up seven runs in the ninth inning in a 7-4 loss.

Michael Ramos pitched seven scoreless innings for Clarinda, striking out five. He gave up just two hits and two walks. Luke Saunders came on and left the bases loaded in a scoreless eighth, but then Tab Tracy gave up seven runs while only recording one out.

The first three reached for Joplin in the ninth on a single, a walk and an RBI double. Tracy got his one out when the next batter put one in play, but the A’s were able to cut down the runner at the plate. Two passed balls and a hit by pitch brought in another run, then two walks added another and a wild pitch gave the Outlaws the lead. Tracy issued another walk, before Colby Royal came on. Royal gave up two singles, plating three more before getting a double play to get out of the inning.

The A’s scored a run and had the bases loaded in the home ninth on two walks, a hit by a pitch and an error, but Conagher Sands struck out to end the game.

Tracy had two of the six A’s hits in the game. Tyler Large scored two runs and drove in a run.

The week ended with a 3-2 loss to Sedalia Sunday.

The Bombers scored a run on an error in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead and Clarinda left a runner at second in the bottom of the ninth.

Sedalia scored two runs in the fourth inning, but Clarinda came back with single runs in the sixth and seventh to tie the game.

Consecutive doubles by Jackson Powell and Garrison Weiss gave the A’s their first run although Weiss was stranded at third. A passed ball allowed Conagher Sands to score in the seventh inning to tie the game.

Brennan Sefrit struck out five over six innings to start on the mound for Clarinda. Alex Amaral didn’t give up a hit and struck out six in 2 2/3 innings of relief, but four walks helped the winning run cross the plate. Bryce Phelps retired the final Bomber batter of the game.

Weiss had two of the five Clarinda hits.

The A’s ended the week with a 15-6 record, 14-6 in MINK League play. Eberly was asked after Friday’s game what’s going well and what needs to improve as they close in on the halfway point of the season.

“We need to put the ball in play more,” Eberly said. “We strike out too much and are stranding runners with less than two outs. What’s working well is we have a good combination of speed and guys that can hit the ball to the gap. We have a little juice in the bats and we can run.”